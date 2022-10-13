Surprising Physical Defender Leading List of Impressive Lions Into Bye

Things haven’t gone as planned for the Detroit Lions throughout the early part of the 2022 season, and that’s led to plenty of frustration and negativity about the team.

While it’s true a good number of coaches and players have not performed up to their abilities thus far, there have been multiple other names who have been able to play a starring role for the team.

Who deserves credit for stepping up and showing out thus far? Here’s a look at the names that fans should be very encouraged with thus far given what they have been able to do on the field.

Jeff Okudah, Cornerback

In spite of a poor Week 4 in which he was roasted by DK Metcalf a few times, Jeff Okudah has been stout for a needy Lions defense on the back end.

His teammates might not be carrying the load around him, but Okudah has stuck like glue to some of the best receivers in football, and is looking like a very valuable piece for the team’s defense moving forward.

Okudah isn’t putting up huge statistics with just 24 tackles and no interceptions, but he has been a lock-down player and has not disappointed the team in a critical bounce-back season. Now, he looks like a part of the plan for the roster moving forward.

John Cominsky, Defensive Line

The Detroit defense has been a disaster for the most part, but interestingly enough, one of their underrated signings has been a huge difference-maker for the franchise.

Statistically, John Cominsky hasn’t enjoyed the biggest start to his career as a Lion with just three tackles and one sack, but energy-wise, he has continued to show his strength to the roster and the defense whenever he has played. Constantly, he has collapsed the pocket. Without him out from injury, Detroit’s pass rush has completely vanished.

It’s been clear Lions aren’t simply looking for stats when it comes to their defense. A player like Cominsky who does the right thing and is responsible while brining the energy will always be something that wins out for the staff. If he plays well in a return in the weeks ahead, he could pace a turnaround.

Malcolm Rodriguez, Linebacker

Arguably, there’s been nobody who has made a bigger impact on his team thus far than Malcolm Rodriguez. The linebacker has been physical and tough, and has become a revelation and a fan favorite for what he has been able to do.

So far in the league, those have been his hallmarks, and he has been noticed for them in a major way. With 38 tackles and one forced fumble, Rordriguez has been everywhere. It’s easy to see how he is a major bedrock of the defense moving forward and a player that should be taken seriously for a future starring role.

Ben Johnson, Offensive Coordinator

If there’s a silver-lining to Detroit’s poor start, it’s the fact that some of the shine may come off the team as it relates to star members of their staff leaving for other jobs quickly.

Ben Johnson has done a solid job overall with the offense in leading the team to some numbers that haven’t been seen before in Detroit, and folks have noticed. So far this season, the Lions have a top six offense in total, even with Week 5’s clunker sprinkled in. Johnson has had a solid offensive plan and helped Detroit move the football confidently. He’s a major reason for hope amid a defensive abyss.

Jamaal Williams, Running Back

While Detroit’s ground game has suffered another injury rash to D’Andre Swift, they’ve survived thanks in-part to one of their veteran bruiser backs who is refusing to let the ground game slow down.

Jamaal Williams is looking more than capable of carrying the load himself on the ground with 332 yards and six touchdowns thus far this season, and he’s made some history early on. Williams has been a solid value ever since signing with the Lions given his 933 yards and nine touchdowns. He is making a case to see even more carries in the weeks ahead, and can be seen as a huge piece of a solid offense.

