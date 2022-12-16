Why Jared Goff Will Face Biggest Opportunity Yet With Lions vs. Jets

The Detroit Lions are facing a major test as they try to keep their playoff hopes alive on the road in Week 15.

Thus far this season, no matter the situation, the Lions have been able to depend on players stepping up, whether they’re the most well-known on the team or underrated. This week, nothing is likely to change from Detroit in that vein.

Which players are going to be depended on the most for this game? Here’s a look at the top five Lions players who must step up against the New York Jets, and a glance at why Jared Goff is facing his biggest test with the team.

Jared Goff, Quarterback

As good as he has been playing quarterback for the Lions this year, Jared Goff may not be generating enough credit for the season he has had. That can end with a big win in Week 15.

Goff is still viewed as a player who can’t win in cold weather or adverse conditions. Amid Detroit’s 5-1 streak, Goff has won a pair of gritty outdoor road games including one in Met Life Stadium. Quite likely, this is the biggest game Goff has played with the Lions so far.

If he’s able to deliver what would be the most consequential road win of Detroit’s season and put up some numbers along the way, folks may have no choice but to provide him the respect he already should have earned with 22 touchdowns on the season and multiple excellent games.

Jared Goff 2022 season highlights so far…

It feels like things could still go either way with Goff leading into this game, so he can certainly be a statement maker for the Lions in this contest once and for all.

Jamaal Williams, Running Back

As a whole this season, Jamaal Williams has been very dependable with the Detroit backfield. Interestingly, though, he was shut out of the score sheet during Week 14’s game against Minnesota for the first time in four weeks.

Williams rushed for just 37 yards on 16 carries, but the last time Detroit played at Met Life Stadium, Williams was significant, rushing for 64 yards and three touchdowns on the day in a 31-18 Detroit win.

Jamaal Williams is Professional Touchdown Scorer!

This week, the Lions may well need to depend on Williams again in the cold outdoor weather to grind out some tough yards. He has carried the load before this season, and may have to do it again.

Jeff Okudah, Cornerback

Last week, the Lions were grilled by Minnesota star wideout Justin Jefferson, who put up a grand total of 223 yards in the game. A big reason why that happened was the loss of Jeff Okudah.

The cornerback was sick and tried to play, but couldn’t end up going. This week, as the Jets come with Garrett Wilson, Okudah will have to be up to the task yet again when taking on a top wide receiver.

With Zach Wilson now starting, who hasn’t been a big play magnet as a starter this season, Okudah will have to put the clamps down in the second level. If he can do that, it might be a tough day for Wilson and the Jets.

Kerby Joseph, Safety

Some players in the league simply have a knack for finding the ball. Detroit rookie safety Kerby Joseph has proven early in his career he is one such guy.

Joseph has three interceptions this season, one fumble recovery and two forced fumbles on his stat line. Those numbers are fantastic already, but they could get even better as the season pushes on. Perhaps the best play Joseph has made all year is when he

Daniel Jones Throws Interception to Kerby Joseph | Lions vs Giants

Much like Okudah, Joseph has to cover ground effectively in this game. Wilson’s potentially erratic decision making could allow for some turnovers. In his career, Joseph has proven it doesn’t take much for him to find the ball and make a play. He could be someone who changes the game by the time it’s over on Sunday night.

Aidan Hutchinson, Defensive Line

As Aidan Hutchinson has gone, so too has the Lions’ defense. He is making impactful plays on the field most weeks, and that’s allowed the team to play inspired on that side of the ball.

As Zach Wilson gets ready to play quarterback, he’s been sacked a total of 16 times this season. Hutchinson has seven sacks to his credit with the Lions thus far, and can bring an array of pass rush moves to the mix like he showed while playing the Dallas Cowboys

Aidan Hutchinson | NASTY Spin Move Leads To Second Sack On Prescott | DET@DAL | 2022-23 NFL SEASON

A few big sacks could change this game, and Hutchinson will have to bring the power even though he is under the weather. He returned to practice, but the goal will be to get healthy enough to make a major impact on the game.