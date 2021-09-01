Former Rams Pro Bowler, Young Kicker Lions’ Top Waiver Options

The Detroit Lions have watched as cuts have played out across the NFL, and now the fun begins as the team can scour the waiver wire for more additions at positions of need.

Though the Lions have had some intriguing moves thus far as it relates to their own roster, the opportunity exists in several spots for some upgrades. The good news for the team is they have plenty of good options for additions right now on the open market.

Whittling down the list of possible additions can be tough, so where should the Lions start? Here is a few names that make the most sense at this point.

Jacob Hollister, Tight End

It seems odd that the Lions only had a pair of tight ends on their roster, and their pass catching depth is very thin at this point. Hollister was an unexpected cut of the Buffalo Bills, and could be a sensible addition for the Lions behind T.J. Hockenson and Darren Fells. That addition could give the Lions a solid trio in the room. Hollister has 652 yards and 6 scores in his career and could be a dependable blocker for the team.

John Brown, Wide Receiver

The Lions are very thin at wide receiver, even in spite of the fact that they added a young weapon via trade in Trinity Benson. Minus Tyrell Williams, the team doesn’t have a veteran body for Anthony Lynn to rely on. Brown could help solve this problem after a surprising release from the Las Vegas Raiders. At 31, Brown is young enough to have a future yet old enough to give the team a veteran option to bring the group along. With 4,748 yards and 31 scores, Brown has had some interesting production in his career and is a speedy guy that can get up and down the field.

Jake Verity, Kicker

Verity wasn’t going to be making the Ravens roster with Justin Tucker blocking him, but the Lions could luck out in a big way after he was released. During the preseason, Verity drilled a 53 yard field goal and connected on 6 extra points proving he could be ready for a gig at 23. If the Lions are looking for their version of Jack Fox, Verity could be it for the team. The East Carolina product was on the Lou Groza Award watch list in both 2019 and 2020, and offers the team some major potential for the future given his age and ability level.

Micah Kiser, Linebacker

Surprisingly, Kiser didn’t make the Rams, and the Lions could be an easy fit for him based on scheme and upside. A former fifth-round pick of the Rams when Brad Holmes was lead scout, Kiser would offer the Lions anothr young player for a linebacking group in transition. He hasn’t put up huge NFL stats, but with 81 tackles, 3 passes defended and 1 forced fumble, there is definite upside for Kiser in Detroit if the team decides on another addition.

Pharoh Cooper, Wide Receiver

Cooper was cut by the Jacksonville Jaguars, but he has a history with former Rams director of scouting turned Lions general manager Brad Holmes. It’s no secret the Lions are looking for return man help, and Cooper could offer this after cracking the 2018 Pro Bowl as a return man. After bouncing around the last few years, Cooper might not offer much as a wideout given only 506 total yards and 1 score, but he has serious upside as a returner with 3,252 total yards between punt and kick returns and 1 touchdown. He would have built-in chemistry with Jared Goff, and could be an easy solution to a big question mark on the roster.

