Injured Lions Defender Shares Fantastic Progress Update: ‘Stay Tuned’

The Detroit Lions have caught fire in the second half of the season, and a big reason has been the renaissance they have enjoyed on the defensive side of the ball.

While opponents may still put up some numbers against the Lions, Detroit hasn’t laid down at all, and have taken a fighter mentality into the second half of the season. That has impressed everyone, including safety Tracy Walker.

Walker has been sidelined rehabbing from the ACL injury he suffered early this season, but he has also been following along as his team makes their surge. As he said, he really likes what he has seen from the Lions as much as fans.

“I love the way my team is playing.. We dangerous. It’s going to really be scary when I get back,” Walker said in a series of tweets.

No doubt that Walker had to love how the Lions were playing against their division rivals. While the Lions allowed 394 yards through the air, the team also managed to give nothing away and play very tough and physical between the lines.

Watching, it’s obvious that Walker has the itch to play and contribute to such a fun group. Right now, however, he will settle for being a cheerleader at home. Better news could be on the horizon soon, though.

Walker Shelved Since Week 3 With ACL Injury

Walker was hobbled early in the game in Week 3 and ended up being carted off with a leg injury. In real-time, the injury didn’t look good for the Lions, especially given the presence of the cart.

“Tracy Walker headed to the locker room on a cart,” Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press tweeted at the time.

Eventually, Walker was ruled out by the Lions for the game. After that, it was revealed he had suffered an ACL injury, which was a brutal blow for Detroit’s defense at the time.

Since, the Lions have managed to get better, and DeShon Elliott and Kerby Joseph have come into their own and grown with a bigger role so far. That might only bode well for when Walker does eventually return to the field whenever that may be.

Walker ‘Ahead of Schedule’ on Injury Recovery

Perhaps the best news for Lions fans was provided by Walker as he was watching the game as well. He added that his own personal recovery is going well, and may even be ahead of schedule.

In terms of news, that’s big and good for the Lions. Sometimes, ACL injuries can be complicated and take time to heal. To hear that Walker feels as if things are going well is a big plus for the team.

“Also for my people who want to know how my recovery going.. I’m ahead of schedule on when I come back from my injury so stay tuned!,” Walker tweeted.

This season, the Lions have seen two very separate ACL recovery timetables play out. Wideout Jameson Williams and cornerback Jerry Jacobs came back in less than a year from theirs, while it took defensive end Romeo Okwara until Week 14 to return from a September 2021 ACL injury.

The Lions miss Walker’s tenacity on the back end, so it is advantage Detroit if he can come back sooner than expected for the 2023 season. He already sounds ready to do so.