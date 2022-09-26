Tracy Walker Sends Determined Message After Injury: ‘I’ll Bounce Back’

The Detroit Lions sustained a direct blow to their defensive backfield with news that Tracy Walker would miss the season with an Achilles injury.

Walker confirmed that news himself on Monday afternoon, and as he said, he will now be sidelined with the injury. Even though that’s the case, Walker plans on bouncing back for the Lions.

After the news of the injury was revealed, Walker hopped on Twitter to provide his fans an update. As he said, he does have the injury but he plans on bouncing back in a big way for the future.

I appreciate all the support from my fans and friends. It is true that I tore my Achilles and I’m done for the season but I’ll bounce back and be better then ever for the following years to come. TTIME will be back‼️ — Tracy Walker #21 (@TracyWalkerIII) September 26, 2022

“I appreciate all the support from my fans and friends. It is true that I tore my Achilles and I’m done for the season but I’ll bounce back and be better then ever for the following years to come. TTIME will be back,” Walker tweeted.

The injury is a tough break, but if there’s anything folks can count on, it’s Walker putting his head down and grinding through his recovery. The Lions have seen many players do the same before, and Walker will be no exception.

Hearing Walker’s resolve should not be a surprise for the Lions at this point in time.

Walker Ruled Out With Major Injury

Quickly on Monday, September 26, that was revealed to be the case. As NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport revealed, Walker is believed to have suffered an achilles tear in the loss to Minnesota, which would end his season.

#Lions S Tracy Walker, who had been impressive during the early part of the season, is believed to have suffered a torn Achilles on Sunday. That would knock him out for the season, sources say. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 26, 2022

“Lions S Tracy Walker, who had been impressive during the early part of the season, is believed to have suffered a torn Achilles on Sunday. That would knock him out for the season, sources say,” Rapoport tweeted.

Losing Walker is a brutal blow to the Lions. He was a veteran that was capable of being the heartbeat of the second level, and was playing great football to start his 2022 season after coming into his own with the new staff in 2021. Detroit had just re-signed Walker this past offseason.

Hopefully, whatever Walker is dealing with he can find a way through and have a solid recovery and the bright future he references for the team.

Walker Injury Robs Lions Defense of Playmaker

Not only is the injury unfortunate for the Lions, but it is unfortunate for Walker himself. The safety was bet on in a big way by the Detroit front office this season, and Walker has come a long way in a short time with the new staff.

Perhaps misused in a big way by Matt Patricia, Walker had turned over a new leaf with Aaron Glenn and Aubrey Pleasant. In 2021, he had put up 108 tackles, one sack and one interception. This year, Walker had already put up nine tackles and one sack before injury.

Without Walker, the Lions will have to hope they can get underrated players and youngsters to step up. It might mean a bigger role for names like Kerby Joseph and Ifeatu Melifonwu. With as big as Walker is in communication, though, it’s likely his loss will be felt.

All fans can do now is wish Walker the best and think of him as he makes his push back for 2023.

READ NEXT: Jeff Okudah Looking Like New Star for Lions