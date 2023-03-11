Lions Defender Pleads for Darius Slay’s Lions Return: ‘It’s Only Right’

The Detroit Lions are plowing toward the 2023 offseason, and as they do so, one of their biggest needs remains the cornerback position.

A new name may have entered the market on Friday, March 10, in the form of Darius Slay. Slay, of course, is an old friend to Lions fans who will remember him from playing with the team from 2013-2019 and being drafted by Detroit.

Slay was also beloved by many teammates during that time, which was proven as soon as word leaked out that changes could be coming with Slay and the Philadelphia Eagles. If a deal is potentially made in the coming days, many have started making their pitch to add Slay.

Detroit safety Tracy Walker, who played with Slay when he was on the Lions the last two seasons, left no doubts about what he wants to see happen. As he tweeted, it’s time for Slay to come back to Detroit since “it’s only right.”

“Cuz need to come back to the d. It’s only right,” Walker tweeted.

It’s clear that Slay made an impression on Walker when the pair teamed up together in 2019, and they have a tight connection. Slay, for his part, hasn’t responded. Even such, Walker is sending the kind of message that his fans want to see to Slay.

Darius Slay Facing Offseason Trade Rumors

The rumors, which broke on Friday, March 10, came courtesy of ESPN’s Dianna Russini. In a late-morning tweet, she spilled the news that Slay’s agent Drew Rosenhaus has been allowed by Philadelphia to seek a trade.

In spite of that fact, it was not Slay himself that requested a trade, and the team wants to find a solution where the cornerback sticks with the Eagles according to the report.

“The Philadelphia Eagles have allowed Darius Slay’s agent Drew Rosenhaus to seek a trade, per sources. The Eagles are still hopeful to find a solution where Slay remains an Eagle. Also of note: Slay did not ask or demand a trade, per source,” Russini wrote in a series of tweets.

Naturally, Lions fans were excited about the prospects of bringing Slay back to town. Folks on Twitter erupted after the news, because Slay was one of the more popular figures on the team before he was dealt away for draft picks.

The likelihood of a deal actually playing out, however, still seems remote. The situation could be coming to a head for Slay in Philadelphia with regards to money. Regardless, it’s possible that something happens given the chance.

Darius Slay’s Enjoyed Solid Career With Lions

It’s easy to see why Walker would want to see Slay come back. The cornerback enjoyed some of the best years of his career in the city.

After being a 2013 second-round pick out of Mississippi State, Slay immediately made a positive impact on the Lions, even though he took time to grow into his role at cornerback.

Slay would put up 347 tackles and 19 touchdowns in Detroit, but former Lions head coach Matt Patricia had a falling out with the cornerback, and former Detroit general manager Bob Quinn dealt him to Philadelphia for a third-round and fifth-round pick in 2020.

The nature of the argument, as explained in a USA Today piece by Scooby Axson, was said to be over Slay believing Patricia belittled him, and didn’t think he was a good cornerback as other stars at the position.

“Patricia had an issue with Slay working out with fellow cornerbacks Richard Sherman and Aqib Talib. “He basically just said, ‘You are not in that category yet,'” Slay said in the piece by Axson.

As a whole, Slay has a lot to offer. Though he is 32, he is a key veteran player and has put up 513 tackles and 26 interceptions in his career, and has looked the part of an elite player and five-time Pro Bowler.

Slay has starred in Detroit before, and many want to see him do it again as the offseason gets set to begin.