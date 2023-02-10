Trade for ‘Scary’ Edge Rusher Called Move to Push Lions to Contender

The Detroit Lions are pondering how they can improve their fortunes for the 2023 season, and so far, one of the biggest answers involves getting better on defense.

Where free agency could certainly provide some inroads toward helping the team do that, the trade market could be an even quicker way for the Lions to get competitive and fill some needs before the draft. With plenty of capital, they could have the assets to make a bold trade if they so choose.

If the Lions want to take the next step and make a playoff run perhaps even to the Super Bowl, what kind of deal could end up helping them on that path? Recently, Bleacher Report and Alex Ballentine took a look at the deals that could push different teams to Super Bowl contender status.

Detroit was included in the piece, and Ballentine had their ideal trade as shipping the 18th overall selection in the 2023 NFL draft away to Jacksonville for edge rusher Josh Allen.

According to Ballentine, the Jaguars could be motivated to move on from Allen given the fact that his contract is coming up, and the team may not be willing to pay. With that in mind, he could be targeted for a deal.

In such a situation, Ballentine thinks the Lions would send away the 18th overall pick for Allen.

“The Lions could deal one of their two first-round picks and guarantee a young, dynamic duo of Allen and Hutchinson on the edge for years to come. That would be a scary development for the NFC North and the rest of the conference,” Ballentine wrote in the piece.

A scary development it would be, indeed, considering how well Hutchinson transitioned to the league in his first season and all Allen has done early in his career as well.

If the Jaguars wanted to give up on Allen, it would be interesting to see if the Lions could have interest. A deal like this would allow the Lions to boost their defensive line with a legitimate young NFL starter instead of a young draft pick that could take some time to develop.

Such a trade could help Detroit’s defense to evolve in a big way before the 2023 season, and would add an impact player. Whether or not the Lions would be comfortable with the cost is another story.

Lions Defense Needs Offseason Help

Anyone who suggests the Lions go for defense this offseason is not wrong to push that path given all that played out in 2022. Detroit struggled on defense this season, and has the stats to prove it with regards to both the line and the back end.

Detroit finished 30th in pass defense, allowing 26 touchdowns and over 245 yards per-game on average. Worse, they allowed a total of 4,179 yards through the air. That points to a group that simply didn’t get much going all season long.

Jeff Okudah, who posted 73 tackles and one interception was the most consistent player of the group, and by the end of the season, he was struggling to find consistency as well. The Lions have solid pieces like Jerry Jacobs, but not nearly enough depth at the position, which proved itself to be the case most of the year.

Free agent Amani Oruwariye figures to be on the outs after a very tough season in 2022, and Mike Hughes may not have done enough to stick around as a must re-sign player. That could lead the Lions to prioritize the spot heavy in the draft.

The team’s defensive line could need a boost in the trenches as well, given they weren’t much better statistically there. Detroit finished 29th in rush defense, allowing 146.5 yards per-game and 22 touchdowns. That could point to a need for more beef up front.

In addition, the Lions put up 39 sacks in 2022. That number was certainly an improvement on past seasons, but still near the middle-of-the-pack in the league. For that reason, another edge like Allen could help Detroit’s defense overall.

Getting some veteran players along with a few more young bodies could be the key toward helping the Lions turn things around for the future. A player like Allen could provide some of this punch, and give Detroit a bonafide player.

Allen’s Career Stats & Highlights

In terms of players who could make an impact for Detroit this offseason, Allen could be high on the list given his ability to pressure the pocket and rush the passer in a big way.

A 2019 first-round pick out of Kentucky, Allen cracked the Pro Bowl in his first season in the league, and was also voted to the PFWA All-Rookie team for his work that season in posting 10.5 sacks, 44 tackles and two forced fumbles.

Play

Since that breakout year, Allen has produced just 17 total sacks in three seasons. That gives him 27.5 in his career, to go with one interception and seven forced fumbles. He has also scored one touchdown during his time in the league.

Allen, in the minds of some, could be a final piece to the puzzle for Detroit to become contenders.