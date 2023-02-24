Risky Draft Move Revealed to Be Lions ‘Dream Trade’ of Entire Offseason

The Detroit Lions are trying to build a roster that is stacked for the future, and in 2023, they have four picks in the first two rounds in the draft to help them do just that.

One of those picks, at sixth overall, figures to land a major difference-maker for the team. It’s been seen as the prize for the Lions since last season when the Los Angeles Rams were collapsing.

Writer Kristopher Knox took a look at naming the dream trade for every team this offseason. In terms of the Lions, the move he singled-out was a trade back in the draft from their top pick.

“The Lions need to add as many defensive difference-makers as they can this offseason. If they can trade down from sixth overall, they might be able to pick up a proven veteran and/or add a few Day 2 selections to their draft haul,” Knox wrote in the piece.

Specifically, Knox said that the Lions will be watching the quarterback market closely, and not just for their own benefit. It’s possible the team will see multiple quarterbacks go early, which could be to their benefit in terms of making a deal.

“The Lions will likely get their best return from a team trying to trade up for a quarterback. C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young are trending as the top two quarterback prospects in this draft, and there’s a real chance that both come off the board in the first two selections. That could make a team scramble to move up for Florida’s Anthony Richardson or Kentucky’s Will Levis,” he said.

Why would a trade back be a risk? The Lions would miss out on a top 10 prospect, which could dramatically alter their fortunes on the field. Getting a top selection was a stroke of luck last year, and while adding more picks could be good business, a top 10 player can make a huge impact. Aidan Hutchinson and Penei Sewell have done that the last two years.

If the Lions can get another foundational piece, it could be a huge win for them moving forward and building a franchise that can last. By moving back even in the first-round, there’s no guarantee a player will be as foundational for the future.

All of this will be for Brad Holmes to sort out in the pre-draft process and beyond. For now, many think the best choice for the team is to deal backward and pick up more selections.

Insider Predicts Lions Will Be Open to Trade

Will the Lions actually make a trade when the time comes? It seems that could happen when some insiders look at Detroit’s needs and what could be available for them in the draft.

Just before the end of the regular season, ESPN draft insider Matt Miller made an interesting point about the Lions and their future planning. As he said, this draft may not fall the way the Lions want it to in terms of need near the top, which could make them a good spot for a quarterback needy team to target high in the draft.

One of the most interesting teams in the top 10 of the 2023 draft is the Lions. Current projection is pick No. 6 but team's needs don't match the top-end of this draft. Put the Lions down as a very favorable trade back team for those trying to come up for a QB — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) January 3, 2023

“One of the most interesting teams in the top 10 of the 2023 draft is the Lions. Current projection is pick No. 6 but team’s needs don’t match the top-end of this draft. Put the Lions down as a very favorable trade back team for those trying to come up for a QB,” Miller tweeted.

It’s beyond early, but the Lions probably have to hope that Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Florida’s Anthony Richardson and Kentucky’s Will Levis surge at quarterback during the process. Alabama’s Bryce Young could be a top-three pick. The more quarterbacks that go in the top five, the better for Detroit.

Not only might it make sense for the Lions to deal back in the draft, it could be something that has a chance of playing out according to those who pay close attention to the process.

How a Draft Trade Could Help Lions

As general manager, Brad Holmes has shown that he is not adverse to the big move, especially regarding netting himself extra draft picks for the future.

During the 2022 draft, Holmes traded up from the 32nd pick to pick 12 to select Alabama wideout Jameson Williams while also landing a second-round selection. Last season, he dealt tight end T.J. Hockenson to Minnesota for a second-round pick. Holmes also made the blockbuster deal to acquire a pair of first round picks and Jared Goff for Matthew Stafford.

No matter where he has picked, Holmes has shown he can find talent. The Lions have nabbed key contributors in the last two drafts anywhere from the second to sixth round. In 2021, the team landed tackle Alim McNeill (third round), wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown (fourth round) and linebacker Derrick Barnes (fifth round). 2022 produced defensive tackle Josh Paschal (second round), safety Kerby Joseph (third round), linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (sixth round) and edge rusher James Houston (sixth round).

Detroit’s roster has shown that it badly needs more depth, especially on defense. Having cracks at more picks would allow the Lions to continue to throw players at problems at multiple spots. It could also allow the Lions more capital to make trades for veteran players who are on the block if need be.

Still, would that be worth risking turning down a top player? Many think Detroit trading back from the sixth-overall selection is the one move to dream about this offseason.