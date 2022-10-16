Lions Fans Plead Team to Strike Trade for Dominant Defensive Lineman

During the 2022 season, the Detroit Lions defense has not gotten it done at all on any front, and as a result of that, many folks are craving a change.

With the trade deadline coming, players are set to be on the block, and already, many are speculating the Lions could be active. If they are, an interesting name could be in the mix in the form of Brian Burns.

Burns, a Carolina Panthers defensive lineman, has been rumored to be on the block, and Lions fans have gone all-in on the idea of making a deal for Burns at the trade deadline as a result of this news.

On Twitter, many have jumped into the fray in the last week and have begun making requests for the team trade for Burns. Many already see him as a huge possible addition for Detroit, and want to see the team step up and make the trade.

Brian Burns would be a huge addition to the lions and a much needed One. And for those who say they want to keep the draft pick who are you going to get in the draft a edge rusher? https://t.co/f8rgQ9nheX — Brandon 〽️•🔥⬆️ (@FireUpUmich) October 10, 2022

As fans know, the team has no pass rush to speak of at this point in time, so adding a guy like Burns would be a game-changer to help the teams moribund defensive backfield make some plays.

If the Lions traded for Brian Burns I would be ecstatic. Once again this team has no pass rush. Cornerbacks and safety’s can only cover people for so long. You have to put pressure on the quarterback to help them. — Ginosauras Rex 🦖 (@GinoMuzzalupo) October 10, 2022

Others wanted to see a deal so bad they started offering up Detroit draft picks, possibly one of the two the Lions currently have for the 2023 NFL draft.

Bring him to Detroit Brad Holmes. What would you pay for Brian Burns? Let’s start the bidding at one 1st round pick https://t.co/SAb3buwzmS — Motor City Dan Campbell (@DetLions97) October 15, 2022

One user Adam Overholt suggested trading tight end T.J. Hockenson for Burns in a potential deal.

If I'm the #Lions, I'm trading for players. But, then trade players for draft picks. I would trade Hockenson for a second rounder or for Brian Burns, because we need another edge rusher to help Hutchinson. — Adam Overholt (@AdamOverholt96) October 13, 2022

Help on defense is the theme, and if Burns is available there will be lots of parties that are interested. Detroit has the pick artillery to get a deal done, though, if they really want to.

Detroit’s defensive line is not getting after the quarterback at all, and Burns would help that fact in a big way.

Burns Called ‘Lock’ for Deadline Trade

Why all the noise about Burns already? He’s been rumored to potentially be in play for teams during the deadline, and might be shipped out of a messy situation in Carolina.

The Panthers have already fired their coach, so it’s more than possible that the team will look to move players as well. Early reports from many assume that players could be on the move, and analyst Michael Balko already put Burns as “likely” to be moved.

Hearing that #Panthers DE Brian Burns is practically a “lock” to be traded before the NFL Trade Deadline. pic.twitter.com/BexMZzKqRW — Michael Balko (@MichaelBalkoJr) October 14, 2022

If Burns is indeed on the block, he will be a popular player that gets a ton of attention. If the Lions got involved, it would be provide them a major defensive boost as a lot of folks are pointing out.

Burns’ Career Stats and Highlights

In terms of the talent, there is no doubting what Burns brings to the mix given what he has done in the NFL thus far.

Since being a 2019 first-round pick of Carolina out of Florida State, Burns has started his career on fire. He cracked the Pro Bowl in 2021 and has been amongst the most menacing pass rushers in the league the last three years, posting 29.5 sacks, six forced fumbles and one defensive touchdown.

There’s no doubt that an addition of Burns would be huge for the Lions, and it’s just what the fans would want to see happen, too.

