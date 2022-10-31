Former Alabama Defender Leads Ideal Trade Deadline Additions for Lions

With the NFL trade deadline fast approaching, time is running out for the Detroit Lions to decide on what course they would like to take for the future.

While the Lions could be sellers at the deadline most of all and move on from numerous names for draft capital, they could also be buyers and add a few key names in order to help boost up the depth of the roster the rest of 2022.

Instead of simply standing pat, the Lions should do a bit of both at the deadline, selling a few players off while also making a well-placed addition or two.

Who should be added, though? With limited funds, the Lions will have to be careful if they make a move. That doesn’t mean the opportunity doesn’t exist for a few well-placed additions that could help both this year and next.

If the Lions want to add a player, where should they start? Here’s a look at the best options.

Daron Payne, Defensive Tackle

The Lions have struggled in a big way in the trenches this season, and much of that has to do with the fact that the team is being pushed around in the run game as well as not generating enough pressure.

Washington defensive lineman Daron Payne is reportedly on the block, and if that’s the case, the Lions should make a call and see if they could offer a middle-round pick to acquire the former Alabama tackle. Payne is a stable force with 256 tackles and 19 sacks in his career in the league, which could make him one of the most productive defensive lineman.

If Detroit were to step up and get a deal done, it could help them come the 2023 offseason with a possible hole on the roster. Payne could be just the right piece to inject this edge on the defense.

Sidney Jones, Cornerback

Detroit’s defensive backfield is in bad shape, and while the team made a move to address the problem with a firing, they should look to add a player that can help in Sidney Jones.

Jones has bounced around multiple places in his career, first Philadelphia and then Jacksonville. After that, Jones was with the Seattle Seahawks, where he went via trade. Statistically, Jones hasn’t made a huge mark in the league with just 142 tackles and four career interceptions, but he could add some stability for a group that needs a warm body at this point.

Jones could be auditioned for the 2023 season right now, and might help toward alleviating the overwhelming need for multiple corners to join the roster next offseason. He could be a cheap part of the solution for the team.

Clelin Ferrell, Defensive End

The Lions haven’t rushed the passer effectively this year, but there’s a player that could help them do that in Clelin Ferrell, who has struggled in Las Vegas since he was drafted.

Ferrell has only put up a total of 7.5 sacks and 82 tackles in his career with two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. Safe to say that is not the production a team expects when they pick a defensive lineman within the top five of a draft.

With that said, the Lions could use a pass rush boost, and in a new place, Ferrell could feel the benefits from the scenery change. He might be revved-up by the new chance and could provide a solution for 2022 as well as 2023.