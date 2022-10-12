Analyst Explains Why Sidney Jones Should Be Lions’ Top Trade Target

While the Detroit Lions might not be major contenders in 2022, the team still has many problems that they could fix with an outside addition.

One spot where the Lions have looked the weakest is in the secondary and at cornerback specifically. Detroit is allowing too many big plays down the field, and their defense is bringing up the rear in nearly every statistical category.

While there doesn’t seem to be much hope on the roster itself, the team will return cornerback Jerry Jacobs soon after the bye week. Another addition could make sense to boost depth, and there could be a player on the market that would be a solid fit for the team.

Sidney Jones has already been the suggestion from Bleacher Report, and NFL.com analyst Eric Edholm has also cast his vote for Jones.

In a piece previewing some players who should be dealt before the trade deadline, Edholm included Jones, a Seattle Seahawks cornerback. As he wrote, the team has depth at the position, which has forced Jones out of the lineup, and could push him to a team in desperate need like Detroit.

“The Lions are a team badly in need of corners, and Jones played well in an injury-abbreviated 2020 under then-Jaguars defensive coordinator Todd Wash, now Detroit’s defensive line coach. Depending on whether the Lions think they’re in contention, they could be a possible team of interest,” Edholm wrote.

Not only could Jones offer a personnel fit, but he could be cost-effective as well, with Edholm pointing out in the piece that his $1.6 million dollar base salary isn’t exactly prohibitive.

Todd Wash is Detroit’s defensive line coach and did know Jones in Jacksonville, so it’s true he could have a better idea than most what makes Jones tick and what has to happen to get him over the top on the field. It could be a comfortable fit from that perspective at a spot of need.

Taking a gamble on that potential could be an interesting move for the Lions, given their depth struggles on the back end.

Lions Have Scored With Underrated Additions Before

If Jones were to come to the Lions, nobody would confuse him with a top name, but that doesn’t mean the move would be bad from a Detroit perspective.

In the past, the Lions have taken fliers on players and been significantly rewarded. Edge rusher Charles Harris comes to mind in 2021, and on the offensive side of the ball, running back Jamaal Williams has delivered despite signing his own short-term deal. Wideout Josh Reynolds has been a find as well.

Outside of a bounce-back season from Jeff Okudah, the team has struggled at the position. Amani Oruwariye was already benched. Beyond that, the team has some depth in Mike Hughes, Bobby Price and Chase Lucas, but players have been hurt and inconsistent in the second level in a big way. Will Harris is also possible of playing a role, but has been inconsistent himself.

Adding Jones could allow the Detroit defense to get a boost while allowing the player a chance to step up and take his career

Jones’ Career Stats & Highlights

It’s easy to say that Jones has not lived up to the hype since being a second-round draft pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017. The cornerback played with the Eagles until 2019, and was then cut in 2020. He landed on the Jacksonville Jaguars for the 2020 season.

After that, Jones was with the Seattle Seahawks, where he went via trade. Statistically, Jones hasn’t made a huge mark in the league with just 142 tackles and four career interceptions. Here’s a look at some highlights:

Play

Sidney Jones 2021 Highlights Subscribe if you're new, leave a like if you enjoyed the video, and comment down below what you think. #Seahawks #SeattleSquad #Mariners 2022-01-23T10:05:19Z

Jones is not great enough to be the complete solution, but if the Lions made the call, he could certainly be a body that could step in and give the team some snaps. At this point, that’s something the Lions could prioritize given the injuries they have sustained.

Perhaps he can be a player that the coaching staff knows as well, which could lend an extra layer of trust.

