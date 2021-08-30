Lions Now Taking Trade Calls on Pair of Young Players: Report

The Detroit Lions have some major roster decisions to make in the coming days, and the franchise could be looking to wheel and deal a couple times in order to help in making those choices.

Players who might not make the cut for the Lions are perhaps being shopped to other teams as the franchise shakes things up under a new staff and front office. Interestingly enough, a few players are on the block in the form of linebacker Jahlani Tavai and offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated first reported the duo being on the block in his most recent MMQB piece. Breer reported on some of the teams taking calls around the league on their players, and revealed Tavai and Crosby to be coming up in trade talks for the team.

Obviously, hearing either are on the block is not a surprise to fans. Tavai has struggled this preseason, and may not fit Detroit’s new-look defense. Crosby has been involved in a well-documented position switch from tackle to guard, but might not be likely to start given all the changes up front, which could motivate the Lions to cash in on him while they still have the chance.

What could a return look like? Possibly a lower draft pick, or another struggling player in a similar position on another roster at a spot of need to Detroit, such as wideout. Both players bear watching for a potential move in the days ahead according to the insiders like Breer.

Tyrell Crosby Was Subject of Offseason Trade Rumors

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler a few months ago in May after the NFL draft, Crosby figured to be on the trading block. Crosby played plenty of snaps for the Lions the last few years, but with the addition of Penei Sewell, could be relegated to a simple depth piece in Detroit moving forward.

As a result, it was said at the time the team could be looking to move on.

One name floating around as potential trade target: Lions OT Tyrell Crosby. Detroit giving indications it will consider or look to move Crosby, who started 12 games last year. Arrival of Penei Sewell changes the dynamic. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 14, 2021

The move to deal Crosby would not be a popular one with the fanbase considering he is one of the more popular players on the internet and has been since he was drafted. Regardless, football is a business, and the Lions have to think about what’s best for their roster and its future. If Crosby won’t see the field at guard or tackle, the Lions may have no choice but to make a move.

It will be fascinating to see what happens the rest of the offseason with Crosby and the Lions, but as this shows, it’s clear the fans do not want to see him as the next one to be moving on.

Jahlani Tavai Could Be Off Lions Roster Bubble

In spite of all the positives the staff seems to say about Tavai, the rough play leads to the notion that he could be firmly on the roster bubble. These trade rumors suggest that Tavai could now be off the bubble for the team and the franchise could be looking to move on. Without stepping up and playing well when given a chance, the Lions will have other players who could offer them more and amid a defensive change, Tavai could find himself on the outside looking in given the roster situation.

The team’s roster bubble is pretty tight in spots, and given this play right now, Tavai could be playing his way into trouble. If the Lions can find a trade taker, they could be seen as likely to make the move before the cut period on Tuesday, August 31.

READ NEXT: Unexpected Studs Headline Lions’ Top Preseason Players