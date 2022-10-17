Lions Pushed to Make Immediate Trade for Stabilizing Veteran Presence

The Detroit Lions have endured a tough start to the 2022 season on defense, and a big reason for the problems has been inconsistent play on the team’s back end.

Cornerback has been a major weak spot for the Lions thus far this season, and as a result, many folks want to see the team make a move at the position. There are plenty of players on the trading block who could make a difference.

Bleacher Report seems to have a favorite in Sidney Jones of Seattle. The cornerback has been on the outside looking in for the Seahawks, and writer Alex Ballentine seems to think he’s the kind of player Detroit could use, continuing a trend for the site.

Recently, a story on the site suggested roster moves for struggling teams and once again, Jones was the suggestion from Bleacher Report. As Ballentine wrote, reinforcements are needed in order to help the turnaround this season, and Jones should be top target.

“Sidney Jones IV makes the most sense. The 26-year-old corner made 11 starts last season and had 10 passes defended but has only seen action in two games for the Seahawks this season. It’s clear he doesn’t factor into the Seahawks’ rebuilding plan. He may be just what the Lions need to stabilize the secondary, though. With Oruwariye in the doghouse, it makes sense to make a move for Jones to replace his snaps,” Ballentine wrote.

The Lions may or may not give up on Amani Oruwariye entirely, but whether they do or not, Jones would be an interesting addition to the roster. He could give the Lions some depth at a spot where they have struggled in a big way this season.

How Jones Could Help Lions’ Defense

At the very least, adding Jones would give the Lions a veteran player who doesn’t have that many miles on him at the position. At the needy spot of cornerback, that could be just what Detroit craves.

Outside of a bounce-back season from Jeff Okudah, the team has struggled at the position. Oruwariye was already benched. Beyond that, the team has some depth in Mike Hughes, Bobby Price and Chase Lucas, but players have been hurt and inconsistent in the second level in a big way. Will Harris is also possible of playing a role, but has been inconsistent himself.

Jones could come in and give the Lions arguably the best player they have not named Okudah. With Todd Wash on the coaching staff, there could be some familiarity for Jones as well given the pair crossed paths in Jacksonville.

Jones could get a chance to prove himself for a future role, and the Lions could get some much-needed help at cornerback for more than likely a low cost. It could be a win-win to that end for the team.

Jones’ Career Stats & Highlights

It’s easy to say that Jones has not lived up to the hype since being a second-round draft pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017. The cornerback played with the Eagles until 2019, and was then cut in 2020. He landed on the Jacksonville Jaguars for the 2020 season.

After that, Jones was with the Seattle Seahawks, where he went via trade. Statistically, Jones hasn’t made a huge mark in the league with just 142 tackles and four career interceptions. Here’s a look at some highlights:

Sidney Jones 2021 Highlights

Jones is not great enough to be the complete solution himself, but if the Lions made the call, he could certainly be a body that could step in and give the team some snaps. At this point, that’s something the Lions could prioritize given the injuries they have sustained.

Many think that it’s a deal the team must make sooner rather than later to get a jump-start on making improvements down the stretch.

