Young Cornerback, Pass Catchers Highlight Top Trade Options for Lions

The Detroit Lions have worked hard this offseason to fill some of their biggest needs, and while they have done a good job of it so far, the chance does exist for them to make a few well-placed upgrades at certain spots.

Before roster cuts and during the preseason, the NFL trade market can be fertile ground for teams looking to improve, and the Lions could look to pounce at a few spots in order to fortify things for 2021.

Of players who are currently on the market or rumored to be, who makes the most sense for a Detroit addition? Here’s a look at the players Brad Holmes should be making calls about in the days and weeks ahead.

C.J. Henderson, Cornerback, Jacksonville Jaguars

Reports have surfaced from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler that the Jaguars are going to make Henderson available for trade, and if that is the case, the Lions need to think about kicking the tires. The team currently has a lot of unknowns at cornerback, and while they have their own young stud themselves in Jeff Okudah, adding another to the mix would be an interesting way to lock down the position for the future. Henderson has only 1 career interception, 36 tackles 6 passes defended and 1 forced fumble, but he is also in the same position as Okudah as a young player who simply needs to find a footing and gain some confidence. The fact that the Lions have Okudah might lower the chances of a deal, but the team could elect to get a closer look and ponder the move. If Henderson was viewed highly by Brad Holmes and the staff, a move could be made to upgrade the defense.

James Washington, Pittsburgh Steelers

According to reports from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Washington wants a trade and doesn’t believe the Steelers have given him the best chance at a consistent role or consistent production. The Lions should be all-eyes with this considering their need for playmaking wide receivers. Washington might enter as the best and most accomplished wideout on the roster if the team made the move for him, considering his 1,344 career yards and 9 touchdowns. If the Lions could cough up a middle-round pick for Washington, that would be a huge win for the franchise considering their immense need at the position for established playmakers.

N’Keal Harry, Wide Receiver, New England Patriots

Since coming into the league as a first-round pick of the Patriots in 2019, Harry has run hot and cold in his career and it’s safe to say has not made the type of impact that many people thought he would be capable of. Harry was a two-time first-team All-Pac 12 player with Arizona State, but in the NFL, only has 414 yards and 4 touchdowns to his credit in spite of being a top option for the Patriots through the last few years. Harry said he wanted out, but there has been no question that he has also performed well in training camp lately as reported by Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston, creating somewhat of a paradoxical situation. Obviously, the Lions should still be keeping abreast of this situation given how well Harry could fit with the team.

Jordan Hicks, Linebacker, Arizona Cardinals

The Lions are changing the look of their defense, and according to offseason reports from NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport, the Cardinals are apparently trying to edge Hicks out after doing the same this offseason. Linebacker is one of the spots that is a hole for Detroit regardless of what else is going on at other spots of the roster. Hicks is a productive linebacker with 522 career tackles, 6.5 sacks, 11 interceptions, 29 pass deflections and 7 fumble recoveries. He could fit in well as a middle linebacker for Detroit, and would be an interesting addition to a room that has seen its share of struggles the last few years.

Denzel Mims, Wide Receiver, New York Jets

Unlike Harry and Washington, it isn’t that Mims is disgruntled in New York, but rather, he is now lost on the team’s depth chart, something ESPN’s Rich Cimini recently pointed out. The Jets might want to find someone to take him off their hands, and in such a situation, the Lions could be an ideal trade partner because of the fact that they need some wideout depth in a big way. Mims hasn’t been elite since being a second-round pick of the Jets in 2020 with just 357 receiving yards to his credit and no touchdowns, but he remains talented and an intriguing name for the team to remember as they ponder more additions to the wide receiver room for the future. This could be a good low-cost flier for the team to take.

