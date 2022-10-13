Top Veteran Cornerback Wants Trade; Lions Could Prove as a Top Fit

The Detroit Lions are pondering how to improve things amid a frustrating start to their season on defense, and the trade market could be poised to offer them some big solutions.

Specifically at cornerback, the Lions could be a bit thin. There are plenty of names coming into focus including Sidney Jones, but a new name may have entered the mix in the form of William Jackson III of the Washington Commanders.

A new report from NFL.com insiders Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero holds that Jackson wants out of Washington, and talks have already been circulating around the league.

“Sources say the former big-ticket, free-agent cornerback would like a new home, and the Commanders have engaged in trade talks centered around him with hopes of making that happen. There has been interest in Jackson from several teams, sources say. With the NFL trade deadline looming on Nov. 1, the likelihood is that Jackson is traded long before then,” the piece said.

The Lions could be a team that makes sense for a player like Jackson not only given their need for a cornerback, but given how much the team plays man coverage. That’s a role that Jackson could favor according to reports, and few teams play as much man as Detroit has, something Christian Esparza pointed out in a tweet.

The #Lions (54.6%) #Patriots (51.6%) and #Dolphins (48.3%) have run man defense at the highest rates this season. Still though, the league average is less than 30%. Per @PFF

With this in mind, Jackson could be a slam-dunk fit for the Lions if they could work out draft pick compensation. The Lions need help at cornerback, and Jackson could be just the player to provide it with a schematic fit.

Jackson’s Career Stats & Highlights

At 29 years old, Jackson is in the prime of his career, and came to the Commanders after they signed him as a free agent following the 2020 season. Prior to that, Jackson was in Cincinnati where he got his start.

In 2016, Jackson was a first-round pick out of Houston, and has been a dependable starter in the NFL since starting his career. Jackson has 205 tackles and five sacks to his credit during his time in the league, and

In Detroit, Jackson would be a huge piece of the puzzle given the team’s relative lack of depth at cornerback in addition to a lack of impact players at the spot. If Jackson wants a chance to show his chops in man coverage, it could be a decent opportunity to do so.

Lions Secondary Looks Questionable

Entering into this season, many folks were pushing the panic button about the Detroit secondary, and so far, their analysis has been justified given the group’s play.

Outside of a bounce-back season from Jeff Okudah, the team has struggled. Amani Oruwariye has struggled and was benched. Beyond that, the team has some depth in Mike Hughes, Bobby Price and Chase Lucas, but players have been hurt and inconsistent in the second level in a big way. Will Harris is also possible of playing a role, but has been inconsistent.

Jerry Jacobs will come back and lend to some depth once he is off injury midseason, and AJ Parker was called up from the team’s practice squad and will have to work his way in. Both played key roles in 2021. The hope is that the Lions get solid turn around play on the back end, but realistically, they might not be able to do so without help from the outside.

Whether the team agrees and makes a move remains to be seen, but some are suggesting it at the very least. A player like Jackson III could be an ideal addition to beef up this group for Detroit.

