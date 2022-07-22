Lions Training Camp: Revealing Top Questions Before Practice Starts

Training camp is coming down the pipe for the Detroit Lions, and with players both young and old soon set to report, the focus will turn to work on the field once again in Allen Park.

Camp this year comes with a bit of extra optimism for the Lions given a solid finish to last season, as well as some offseason hype in the form of Hard Knocks. Things seem to be trending Detroit’s direction a bit more than usual, so that has folks extra hungry for a turnaround.

When things get going on the field, what will the most important variables be for the team? Here’s a look at the biggest issues that fans should be clued into once practices start this coming week.

What Does Detroit’s New Offense Look Like?

When last we saw the Lions in 2022, the team was busy carving up the disinterested Green Bay Packers en-route to a 37-30 upset win in the season finale. That performance, which featured 404 yards of Lions’ offense, was merely the cap on what had been a good finish to the year for Detroit. The Lions went 3-3 down the stretch, and the team’s offense rebounded well after Dan Campbell took the reigns. This was perfectly encapsulated in the last game:

This offseason, the team named Ben Johnson offensive coordinator, but Campbell still figures to have a hand in the offense. Johnson has drawn some rave reviews from players for his approach and intellect. What will the Lions offense look like, and can the team effectively work their new players into the mix while keeping the momentum from late in 2021? It will be important for this group to hit the ground running with Jared Goff right away.

How Much Will Injured Lions Get Involved?

The team has multiple recoveries to watch this year in camp, and all of them figure to have varying degrees of readiness attached. Edge rusher Romeo Okwara should be ready to go, and cornerback Jeff Okudah could see the field quicker as well. Wideout Jameson Williams figures to have an extended absence, rookie tight end James Mitchell could as well while cornerback Jerry Jacobs may also take some time getting back into the mix. The Lions have some other players who were hurt late last year that they need to stay healthy, such as tackle Taylor Decker who was sidelined during offseason workouts and tight end T.J. Hockenson, who figures to be a full-go to start camp.

Staying healthy is half the battle in camp, so seeing what new injuries come up and which Lions are able to show they are ready to return in a bigger way figures to be a huge story for the team into camp.

Does Jeff Okudah Look Ready?

Speaking of Okudah, he deserves his own mention. On tape preparing for the season off injury, the cornerback has looked the part of a potential turnaround player and major x-factor for the Lions in 2022. Last season, Okudah was off to a hot start in camp before injury struck in Week 1. Okudah also struggled on the field in the first game before going down, though, which is fair to remember:

Is Okudah more ready to be a shutdown corner this season? The clock is clearly ticking for the former third-overall pick with the Lions, and a big camp would go a long way towards alleviating some concerns from an antsy fanbase.

Where Is Detroit’s Loaded Rookie Class At?

Thus far, it appears as if the Lions have to be ecstatic with where things are trending for their rookie class. While Jameson Williams and James Mitchell figure to be on the shelf early, Aidan Hutchinson has made fast progress within the defense, Josh Paschal has looked good and names like Kerby Joseph, Malcolm Rodriguez and James Houston have all had their moments during workouts as well. There is major pressure on this class to be as advertised almost from day one of camp and provide the roster a needed boost.

The Lions’ last two classes figure to be the bedrocks of the team’s hopeful turnaround on the field. Getting a quick start from the rookies would go a long way toward proving that the team is indeed on the right path toward a brighter future.

Who Surprises to Push Their Way on the Roster?

Detroit always loves a training camp darling, and the good news is, there are several that figure to be on tap for 2022. Much like Bruce Hector, AJ Parker and Jerry Jacobs impressed in 2021, the Lions could see multiple underrated talents push for roster inclusion this season on defense, such as John Cominsky, Isaiah Buggs, Eric Banks and Sean-Dion Hamilton. Names like Trinity Benson, Corey Sutton and Garrett Griffin could be poised to do the same on offense. Benson has turned it on in the preseason before:

In terms of undrafeted free agents, there’s an intriguing mix as well. Kalil Pimpleton, Obinna Eze and Demetrius Taylor could all be standouts to monitor. One thing is for sure, and it’s the reality that the Lions are going to have a tight roster bubble this year with lots of players scrapping for jobs.

