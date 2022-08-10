Lions Camp Observations: Kalif Raymond Possesses Star Potential

The NFL preseason is on the way, which means the dog days of training camp are starting to push to a conclusion. For the players, this is a welcome reality.

Sick of beating on each other, the Detroit Lions are setting their sights on the first preseason game, but continued to get camp practices out of the way on Wednesday, June 10.

While it might have been the last time with the watchful eye of fans, the Lions continued to soak up the energy and use it to their advantage to prepare for the season.

Here’s a look at some fresh observations after practice.

Antwaan Randle El Could Still Play

Taking in Lions practice, it’s always a pleasure to watch coaches spin it, especially coaches with the resume of Antwaan Randle El. The former quarterback still has an arm on him, and uncorked some impressive passes during drills to his wide receivers.

Perhaps the funniest exchange came when Randle El tried to throw the ball up to Kalif Raymond, but put too much air under the pass. He quickly took responsibility for the mistake.

Quarterbacks are not needed with Randle El around. If only he had been a Lions player a little bit sooner than his coaching career.

Godwin Igwebuike’s Upside Is on Special Teams

Detroit’s running back room is crowded, so a few of the players are going to have to make their mark on special teams in order to stay. That’s good news for Godwin Igwebuike, who already has that in his background.

Igwebuike was the team’s kick returner last year and brought a spark to that group. During special teams drills, it was fun to watch him look so comfortable in the role for 2022. It would not be a shock to see him lock that role down and stick because of it. Whatever he offers the Lions from a running standpoint may be secondary to his talent as a returner.

Austin Seibert Can’t Be Discounted at Kicker

Perhaps it was surprising to some to see Austin Seibert listed ahead of Riley Patterson on the team’s first depth chart. However, watching Seibert up close provides a window into why the staff might be so intrigued with the kicker.

Multiple times, Seibert drilled kicks from deep and looked accurate in doing so. Kickers are always going to be pressured most by in-game situations, so the preseason will tell more about where he’s at. Still, Seibert shouldn’t be written off at all. This is a legitimate competition with Patterson, and he is a legitimate contender to win it.

Kalif Raymond Is a Star in Waiting

Talk about the Lions wideout group always centers on Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds and recently, DJ Chark. Jameson Williams hasn’t caught a pass in camp, and he has drawn attention. Even such, the Lions may have a quiet star on their hands in Kalif Raymond.

Raymond is smooth and fast on the field, and looks the part of an elite wideout who can make things happen with his speed and smarts. Though there is competition for passes, it seems he is going to be a huge part of the plan moving forward for the team.

It isn’t wise to sleep on the potential of Raymond in the offense. He built great chemistry with Jared Goff last year, and could be on the edge of exploding this season and potentially becoming a star. Don’t be surprised if and when it happens.

Jashon Cornell Feels Poised to Step Up

It can be hard to tell what players are deserving of the hype and are not coming out of OTA sessions. That time period can be largely subjective for the coaches, but Jashon Cornell shined then as well as in camp practice.

Cornell, who was called a player that improved a lot and made a charge in the spiring, showed that with some powerful practices. Wednesday, he showed his value not only as a plugger, but a guy who can bat passes when he swatted a ball down in drills.

In a fierce battle up front, Cornell’s name is one to remember this year. He could play a big role for the team’s defensive line as he looks the part.

READ NEXT: Camp Observations: Justin Jackson a Name to Remember