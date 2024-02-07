Lions Add Speedy ‘Big-Play Ability’ WR: Report

The Detroit Lions continued to add depth to their offense on February 7. KPRC 2 Houston’s Aaron Wilson reported that the Lions signed wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith to a reserve/future contract.

Detroit signed Smith a couple hours after Wilson reported the receiver was working out for the Lions.

Smith played just one game for the Denver Broncos during the 2023 season. But in 2020, he started 10 contests and posted career highs of 34 receptions and 448 receiving yards for the New Orleans Saints.

Prior to his draft in 2018, NFL draft expert Matt Miller described Smith as a receiver who excelled “with his speed and big-play ability.”

The Lions signed Smith a day after also adding offensive lineman Netane Muti on a reserve/future contract.

Detroit Lions Sign Tre’Quan Smith to Reserve/Futures Contract

Miller and NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein considered Smith a Day 3 selection in the 2018 draft. But the Saints selected Smith at No. 91 overall in the third round of the 2018 NFL draft.

While he never averaged at least 3 receptions per game in a season, Smith was a productive wideout in New Orleans. That was especially the case with former Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

As a rookie, Smith posted 28 receptions for 427 yards, averaging a career-high 15.3 yards per catch. He also scored 5 touchdowns in both his rookie season and 2019.

In 2021, the first season after Brees’ retirement, Smith continued to contribute. He registered 32 catches for 377 yards and 3 touchdowns in just 11 games.

However, Smith’s production dipped in 2022 and then he barely played for the Broncos this past season. On 10 offensive snaps in Denver, Smith didn’t have a target. He spent a majority of the 2023 campaign on Denver’s practice squad.

Smith is three years removed from his last 30-catch season. It’s also been four seasons since Smith last had 400 receiving yards.

But based on his downfield, big-play ability, he’s probably worth a flier.

Smith posted 131 catches for 1,764 yards in 66 games for the Saints. He also scored 18 touchdowns.

Lions WR Depth Heading Into 2024

Detroit featured the No. 2 passing attack in 2023. But the Lions only have one wide receiver who had more than 500 yards last season set to return.

That would be wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown, who had a tremendous season, racking up career-highs of 119 receptions, 1,515 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns on his way to first-team All-Pro. Josh Reynolds was Detroit’s other receiver with more than 500 receiving yards.

However, Reynolds is a free agent in March.

Therefore, it’s not a surprise that general manager Brad Holmes is looking for receiver depth.

In a perfect world, 22-year-old Jameson Williams will start opposite St. Brown in 2024. Williams is a big-play threat, but he developed into a more complete receiver over the second half of last season.

If Smith can carve out a role in Detroit next fall, the Lions passing attack could be even more dynamic. Smith has the potential to turn into the unit’s big-play threat while Williams continues to develop his route tree.

In addition to St. Brown and Williams, Detroit had wide receivers Kalif Raymond, Antoine Green, Maurice Alexander, Daurice Fountain and Tom Kennedy under contract prior to signing Smith.

Besides St. Brown and Reynolds, Williams and Raymond were Detroit’s only other wideouts with more than 100 receiving yards in 2023.