Former Lions Splash Signing Said to Have Team’s Worst 2022 Contract

The Detroit Lions have to find a way to shake up their roster ahead of a new season, and a big way the team could do that would be to make some cuts on top of players who are already slated to leave in free agency.

One such player is defensive lineman Trey Flowers. Signed as part of the last regime, Flowers came in and has produced some up and down results for the Lions. As a result, that could leave him in peril of perhaps being victimized by a tough decision this offseason in Detroit.

Recently, Bleacher Report and writer Alex Ballentine took a look at naming the worst contract on every single roster in the league pushing toward the 2022 offseason. When it came to the Lions, Flowers was the pick and it had everything to do with production as Ballentine saw it. As he explained, Flowers hasn’t lived up to expectations as many former New England free agents don’t when they leave through the years. With just 9.5 sacks in three seasons, that’s the spot he thinks the Lions could be in.

Back in 2018, Flowers signed a five-year, $90 million dollar deal with the team that does not expire until 2024. Detroit would have a $12.8 million dollar dead cap hit if Flowers was released in 2022.

Flowers struggled with health late in 2021, and it seems as if the jury could be out on his return as it relates to that. If he is released, the Lions could save some money after June 1, so it will be interesting to see if it’s a move that comes later rather than sooner.

Brad Holmes Talked About Flowers in Glowing Terms

Is Flowers set to be released? Nobody can say for sure, but it might not be the lock many are making it out to be nationally given some of the words that have been shared about him from general manager Brad Holmes. In his season-ending press conference, Holmes was quick to point out that Flowers was a “glue guy” and a player who fits the team’s mold as MLive.com’s Benjamin Raven tweeted:

Lions GM Brad Holmes on Trey Flowers: "The ultimate glue guy, someone that's about what we're about." Not discussing his future, though. — Benjamin Raven (@BenjaminSRaven) January 11, 2022

That’s big praise for Flowers who was indeed a captain this season and a player who did well to help hold the locker room together through some tumult in 2020 and 2021 on and off the field given a coaching change and social justice initiatives. Flowers was never shy about speaking on any topic, which makes him a quality leader for the team as Holmes sees. Whether or not that makes him more apt to stay remains anybody’s guess.

Flowers’ Career Stats & Highlights

It’s safe to say Flowers was coming into a huge season in Detroit in 2021. His massive contract makes him a bit of a target for those who want to see more production. In his Lions’ career, Flowers has 73 tackles, 9 sacks and just 2 forced fumbles. In his career, Flowers has racked up 30 total sacks and 237 tackles. Obviously, these numbers prove the talent is there, so being able to work Flowers into the right scheme and keep him healthy could be more the issue for the team at this point in time. In Week 1, Flowers put up 4 tackles plus 1 forced fumble as part of a solid effort. Since, he’s been more up and down due to injuries, and has never stayed healthy. Flowers had only 24 total tackles and 1.5 sacks this year.

Obviously, Flowers has talent, but he hasn’t stayed healthy and his production has been spotty. That, combined with a big contract, will make him one of the more interesting cases for fans to follow this offseason in Detroit

