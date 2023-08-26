Lions ‘Showed Interest’ in Trading for Former 1st-Round QB: Report

The Detroit Lions have a full quarterback room, especially with the recent arrival of Teddy Bridgewater.

Including rookie Hendon Hooker, who is expected to begin the season on the non-football injury list, the Lions could enter the 2023 season with four quarterbacks.

But The Athletic’s Diana Russini reported that the Lions “showed interest” in adding yet another quarterback in San Francisco 49ers signal caller Trey Lance.

“The Buffalo Bills and the Baltimore Ravens are two teams that had conversations with San Francisco about a possible trade for Trey Lance,” Russini wrote on Twitter. “In the NFC, the Detroit Lions also showed interest, per sources.

“Most of the early discussion about a trade involved a 6th rounder that could get to a 5th. In the end, the Dallas Cowboys offered the best deal.”

It’s not 100% clear if the Lions were one of the teams which made that offer — a conditional fifth-round pick. But Detroit was apparently not against acquiring another former top 5 pick quarterback who grew into a castoff with his team.

The 49ers traded up to draft Lance at No. 3 overall in the 2021 NFL draft.