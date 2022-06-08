Trinity Benson, Quintez Cephus Set up for Fascinating Roster Showdown

The idiom “iron sharpens iron” has become a familiar rallying cry for the Detroit Lions in 2022, and the implication of the term for any team is better overall roster depth.

No longer are the Lions soft at some key positions, which means there will be some intense competition all over the field this season. At wide receiver, that looks to easily be the case already as the team continues to get workouts in before a summer break ahead of training camp.

Detroit already has DJ Chark, Josh Reynolds and Kalif Raymond easily assumed to be part of the team at the position, as well as rookie Jameson Williams, who is dealing with injury. Theoretically, that could leave room for one more player if the team rolls with five wide receivers, which is what many roster projections have. The competition could be between Quintez Cephus and Trinity Benson for the fifth spot, but given how both have been playing, the team could have a hard choice on their hands to choose just one to remain part of the mix.

Cephus showed up in a big way during OTA practice on Tuesday, June 7, making an impressive one-handed catch for the team over the middle of the field. Here’s a look at the play:

Benson has been hot on his tail with the impact plays, though. As Chris Burke of The Athletic tweeted after taking in practice, he had a strong day as well, getting called out for the impact he has made on the field.

“It’s kinda wild to compare the WR depth Detroit has now to where it was a year ago. Today, Quintez Cephus made multiple catches in traffic, including a one-handed TD w/ Kerby Joseph all over him. Trinity Benson had another strong day. Kalil Pimpleton scored. Good stuff,” Burke tweeted after practice.

Depth is no longer a problem for the Lions this season at wideout, and in Cephus and Benson, the Lions could have two exciting players ready to step up at one spot. It’s a good problem to have in Detroit, and sets up for a steamy summer battle at the position.

Dan Campbell Praises Cephus’ Ability to Show Up

When the bright lights go on, Cephus seems to shine the most. Last season, he showed that on Monday Night Football in Green Bay with a 63 yard, 1 touchdown performance. While he was robbed of the chance to show that more last season, he has seemingly picked up right where he left off being a prime time player according to Campbell.

“Last year, it was kind of like, put him in a competitive environment and all of a sudden he shows up. That’s when you really feel him. (Tuesday), we get in one of those competitive environments. Who shows up? He showed up again. We don’t ignore those things. I don’t ignore them. It was good to see out of him,” Campbell told the media on Wednesday, June 8.

Cephus, it’s fair to remember, could have already been viewed as a roster shoo-in given a full season in Detroit last year. A collarbone injury intervened midway through the season, and he was unfortunately shelved. Prior to that, though, it’s easy to forget how he was looking like one of Goff’s most trusted options at the position with 205 yards and 2 touchdowns through just three games played.

Campbell Loves Benson’s Speed on the Field

It isn’t just Cephus drawing the early praise, though. Benson is right on his tail in terms of catching the attention of the coaching staff. While the wideout struggled through his first season in Detroit to the tune of just 10 receptions for 103 yards and looked invisible at times on the field, Campbell seems to believe that was merely a product of him getting adjusted and comfortable.

“Dan Campbell on Trinity Benson’s potential: “Speed, speed, speed. That’s what’s really showing. You didn’t always feel it (last year) because he was feeling his way through it, he wasn’t always confident. … I think his confidence is up and the speed is what’s really showing,” Burke tweeted after hearing Campbell.

Add it up, and it seems as if both players are locked-in for a showdown. If the Lions decide to keep six wideouts, the advantage will be easily seen for both of these guys. The way both are trending right now, that could quickly become the case once camp and the preseason get going.

In other words, the iron is already looking mighty sharp at the once-weakened position of wideout in Detroit.

