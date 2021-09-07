Trinity Benson: Unexpected Trade to Lions a ‘Blessing’ for Career

Trinity Benson comes to the Detroit Lions light on experience but high on enthusiasm, and that’s good news as he transitions from one team to another ahead of the 2021 season.

Benson, who has a small-school background, has been fighting for recognition his entire career, and now, he might be able to get plenty of it upon his transition to the Lions, where he figures to play a big role right off the bat for the team’s wideout group.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

Though the news of the deal was a bit shocking, Benson admitted when speaking with the media on Monday, September 6 in an interview posted to DetroitLions.com that the move could actually prove to be a huge blessing for him thanks to the fact that the Lions want him in the first place.

“It’s a blessing in disguise man, it shows that they really were interested in me and that really have plans for me for the future,” he explained.

When working in camp this year, Benson was simply trying to grind and keep things in a proper perspective for the future. As he said, that allowed him to have the kind of preseason and camp that got him on plenty of radars this year.

“I never wanted to get too far ahead of myself. I just kind of wanted to take it a practice at a time and then let that lad up to a game at a time,” Benson said. “I feel like I was having a pretty good camp, followed that up with good games. I just made the plays that were coming my way.”

Making those plays allowed him a shot to come to the Lions to make even more. Detroit’s wideout group has been seen as famously thin this offseason, so the shot Benson is getting figures to be a big one for the present and the future. Making the most of the opportunity is the goal now, and Benson can be counted on as someone who won’t take anything for granted given his outlook and what he has already done.

Trinity Benson Outlines Plan From Lions for Future

As he comes to the Lions, Benson has one goal in mind, and that’s to continue to show up and show out with consistency. That’s what allowed him to be in a good position in Denver, and also what helped put him on the radar of the Lions on the trade market during roster cuts last week.

Specifically, Benson said that the Lions don’t want him to change anything from his approach when he was with the Broncos as he comes to Detroit. The team wants him to just keep grinding and making the kind of plays he did when he was with the Broncos that got him on the radar in the first place.

“They basically just want me to come in and continue to do what I was doing. They saw the tape and the plays I was making. They just want me to continue to do that, learn the offense and just keep getting better,” he explained to the media.

While learning that offense might take time and be an adjustment for a new player, the Lions appear to be content to let Benson ride it out while seeing what he can do with the team. It will be fun to see how quickly he can get acclimated and what he does within the team’s offense.

Benson’s Stats & Highlights

Benson is a potential small-school sleeper given he came out undrafted from East Central University in Oklahoma. During his career there, Benson put up 1,700 yards and 11 touchdowns as a pass catcher. He also collected 642 yards in kickoff returns.

As a result of this work, Benson earned All-Great American Conference selections after his last two years in school, proving how he had advanced as a player. Benson was added to the Broncos’ roster, but didn’t make the team in 2019 and was cut in 2020, not registering an NFL stat thus far in his career.

In spite of that, Benson has some obvious talents including his speed and playmaking ability as the highlights show:





Play



Trinity Benson (East Central – WR #2) Highlights TRINITY BENSON POSITION WR HEIGHT 6-0 WEIGHT 180 CLASS Senior HOMETOWN Lewisville, Texas 016: Played in all 11 games…averaged 11.3 yards per catch, 19.2 yards per kick return, 23.0 yards per punt return and 42.4 all-purpose yards per game…caught 29 passes for 328 yards and two touchdowns…returned six kick returns for 115 yards and one… 2019-01-15T00:59:45Z

This is an intriguing talent that could push to be a big contributor on the Detroit offense in 2021, and with his good mindset, that could happen sooner rather than later.

READ NEXT: Godwin Igwebuike Called ‘Best Story’ of Lions Preseason