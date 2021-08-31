New Lions Wideout Trinity Benson Lauded for ‘Fantastic Camp’

The Detroit Lions made an intriguing move to nab a wide receiver as they push toward setting their roster, and Trinity Benson is a name to remember both now and moving forward.

Benson has put together a sparkling 2021 preseason in which he scored 2 touchdowns and racked up 80 yards receiving. He was looking like a potential lock to make the Denver Broncos, but the Mile High City has the opposite problem as the Motor City in terms of their football team. Whereas the Lions have no wideout depth at this point, the Broncos have a bit too much.

Detroit managed to take advantage of this fact and grab Benson for their roster for a pair of draft picks. The Lions also got a 2023 sixth-round selection back in the deal. As a whole, it was a solid business move for both sides given the obvious needs for the Lions at receiver as well as the need for the Broncos to move on from a wideout they might not be able fit on the roster this season.

The move was a fast favorite of Pro Football Focus, who noted that Benson was one of the top 10 graded wideouts this preseason, racking up a grade of 84.4 from the site.

Trinity Benson put together a fantastic camp and was PFF’s 10th highest-graded WR (84.4) this preseason He joins a wide-open WR depth chart in Detroit. Someone to keep an eye on 👀 https://t.co/GH4ubDBjtn — Jarad Evans (@PFF_Jarad) August 31, 2021

Indeed, Benson feels like someone to watch in Detroit, where he will instantly get more than a chance to make a major impact given the lack of receivers on the roster. The Lions lost a ton this offseason and have already revealed numerous cuts at the position. Knowing this, Benson enters with a great shot to do big things almost immediately.

Trinity Benson Credited With ‘Explosive Plays’ During College

While Benson was not a big name and has been a practice squad player in Denver the last few years, he has some major potential, something The Athletic’s NFL draft analyst Dane Brugler was quick to notice back in 2019. Brugler refreshed that after the trade, and noted that Benson is still unproven in the NFL, but has plenty of talent to rely on for the future as his tape from D2 football proves.

New #Lions WR Trinity Benson had plenty of explosive plays at the D2 level. Still unproven in the NFL, but his college tape showed potential. https://t.co/72b2yLEQjJ — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) August 31, 2021

When he was coming out of school, Brugler noted in his draft guide that Benson “tends to struggle with contested windows and needs to play stronger, but he is a gliding athlete with explosive brake-and-balance skills to shake free of coverage.” Some of the questions about Benson may have been answered this preseason, which means the Lions could now be banking on him to play a bigger role. It’s obvious considering this that Benson does have talent to rely on.

Benson’s Stats and Highlights

Benson is a potential small-school sleeper given he came out undrafted from East Central University in Oklahoma. During his career there, Benson put up 1,700 yards and 11 touchdowns as a pass catcher. He also collected 642 yards in kickoff returns. As a result of this work, Benson earned All-Great American Conference selections after his last two years in school, proving how he had advanced as a player. Benson was added to the Broncos’ roster, but didn’t make the team in 2019 and was cut in 2020, not registering an NFL stat thus far in his career.

In spite of that, Benson has some obvious talents including his speed and playmaking ability as the highlights show:





Play



Trinity Benson (East Central – WR #2) Highlights TRINITY BENSON POSITION WR HEIGHT 6-0 WEIGHT 180 CLASS Senior HOMETOWN Lewisville, Texas 016: Played in all 11 games…averaged 11.3 yards per catch, 19.2 yards per kick return, 23.0 yards per punt return and 42.4 all-purpose yards per game…caught 29 passes for 328 yards and two touchdowns…returned six kick returns for 115 yards and one… 2019-01-15T00:59:45Z

This is an intriguing talent that could push to be a big contributor on the Detroit offense in 2021, and that is what many see after the trade played out.

