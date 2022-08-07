Lions Wideout Praises Group’s New Chemistry: ‘One Big Family’

The Detroit Lions have renovated their wide receiver room ahead of the 2022 season, and the goal of the team was to improve their big play ability.

So far so good in terms of injecting more big plays into the offense, but would that come as a detriment to team chemistry with new pieces coming in?

Not so according to Trinity Benson. The wideout was asked about where the group stands after practice on Friday, August 5, and revealed that the group is in a good place since all the players are similar.

In fact, as he explained, it’s even taking on a family feel.

“We’re all pretty young, so that right there just kind of shows people how we’re kind of just a unit. As a unit, none of us are better than the other. We’re kind of just one big group, one big family,” Benson said.

That approach comes as a result of more familiarity from the coaching staff, who is working hard to help the team refine things.

“Just being the second the second year with the coaching staff is kind of like, they’re cleaning things up, seeing things that they could have did better last year that we’re doing different this year,” he said.

Armed with more clarity and more camaraderie, it’s easy to see why folks are so excited about where the Lions stand on offense. A big reason could be the mentality of their wideout group.

Benson Still Trying to Impress Lions

Thus far, Benson has had an impressive offseason with the team, and he is looking to stack that along with some earlier work in order to earn a role in the wideout room.

While many might see him as on the right track, Benson doesn’t care about any of that. He’s focused on trying to make the best possible impression on his coaches at this point in time.

“Just keep being clean, making the plays when they come my way and then just show them that I can do a lot of things, special teams, offense, whatever they need me to do,” Benson said of his role.

The key to Benson cracking the roster might well be with a special teams twist, so being able to have that in the arsenal is a huge variable for him personally. If he keeps making plays on offense, however, he might not have to worry much at all about inclusion.

Benson’s Stats & Highlights

Benson has long been a small-school sleeper given he came out undrafted from East Central University in Oklahoma, but he’s starting to make his mark in the NFL.

During his career there, Benson put up 1,700 yards and 11 touchdowns as a pass catcher. He also collected 642 yards in kickoff returns. As a result of this work, Benson earned All-Great American Conference selections after his last two years in school. Benson was added to the Broncos’ roster, but didn’t make the team in 2019 and was cut in 2020.

In spite of that, Benson has some obvious talents including speed and playmaking ability as the highlights show:

Benson could push to be a big contributor on the Detroit offense in 2022, and if he manages to get it done, the mentality of his group might be a big reason why.

