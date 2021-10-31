Fans Livid With Latest Lions’ Dud Performance: ‘They F******* Stink’

The Detroit Lions came into Week 8 looking for some positive momentum as they have tried to stay together amid a losing streak, but the only thing they have found on the field is more pain.

In spite of some early momentum against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Lions weren’t able to manufacture anything on the scoreboard. The Eagles, meanwhile, managed to take advantage with some early scores and build a 17 point lead into halftime.

Things only got worse into the second half. Detroit was dow 38-0 heading into the fourth quarter, and showing no sign of being able to keep up. That led fans, analysts and others to lose their minds more than a bit.

Pat McAfee Show personality and noted Lions fan Evan Fox put it very succinctly. As he said, the Lions just aren’t good at all.

The Lions fucking stink. — Evan Fox (@evanfoxy) October 31, 2021

With a performance like this, it isn’t hard to see how many would think that the Lions would go winless. That’s already being tossed around as a possibility by some.

The #Lions are going to go 0-17 at this point — LionsFanReport (@lionsfanreport) October 31, 2021

Anybody who picked the Lions were clearly feeling some severe buyers remorse, and that includes NFL Network analyst Cynthia Frelund, who tweeted her disappointment at picking the Lions to win and watching them perform in a miserable way on the field.

I seriously dislike watching this version of the #lions (aka the one where I have selected them to win…). This is special torture. — cynthia frelund (@cfrelund) October 31, 2021

It wasn’t just analysts that thought the Lions had a shot to win, it was fans as well. Reality hit like a ton of bricks in the second half watching the Lions fall apart and not be able to get anything done on the field.

Man I thought the @Lions might have a shot against the @Eagles. Now it’s looking like about the only thing they’ll have a shot at will be the first pick in the 2022 @NFL draft. #PHIvsDET #Lions #Eagles — Mark Johnson (@THEmarkajohnson) October 31, 2021

As per usual, fans started to turn on the team in the most epic way possible. The booing began early, and only got louder as the game went on deep into the second half.

They’re booing the #Lions … damn this is bad — Jabari Young (@JabariJYoung) October 31, 2021

The important thing? Detroit wasn’t losing their grip on the top pick in the 2022 NFL draft on this week, even with the misery in another NFL city.

Battle for the No. 1 pick:#Texans are losing 38-0.#Lions are losing 38-0. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 31, 2021

On another bad day for Detroit football, there was clearly no shortage of emotions being shared by everyone.

ESPN Experts Predicted Lions Upset Win

Heading into the game, a pair of ESPN Insiders elected to boldly proclaim they see the Lions pulling off the mild upset and getting the win. Writers Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano both selected the Lions to beat the Philadelphia Eagles for their first win of the year.

The reason for the picks? According to Fowler, he sees the Lions playing inspired football and the Eagles trending in the opposite direction right now. As he predicted, if the Lions can keep the game low-scoring, he believes they will have a chance to win. Similarly, Graziano conceded that the Philadelphia offense hasn’t looked good, and the Lions have been close to winning. That adds up to a tough day for the Eagles in the reporter’s mind.

For a few weeks, the Lions have been knocking on the door. These analysts saw it breaking down this week, but clearly, that was not the case. In hindsight, the way the Lions lost only serves to make this look worse.

Lions’ 2021 Schedule

If folks now think the Lions will be winless based on the schedule remaining, who could blame them? In Week 9, Detroit gets a much-needed breather. After that, though, the tough battles will ramp up and continue in Week 10. The Lions will take on Pittsburgh, Cleveland and Chicago throughout the rest of November. They’ve already lost to the Bears, and the other teams are duking it out in the tough NFC North. This doesn’t pain the picture of good things coming for the Lions in the future.

Obviously, the Lions wanted to try and grab a winnable game. It didn’t happen that way, however, and the reactions were downright strong given that fact.

