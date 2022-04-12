Lions See Surprisingly High Odds of Landing Perennial All-Pro Safety

The Detroit Lions have been quiet in free agency as the flurry has died down, but interestingly enough, the team still has some money left to spend and plenty of holes they could choose to fix.

One of those holes figures to be at the safety position. Detroit re-signed their key player Tracy Walker, but Walker is just merely one of the players who could fit at the spot. The Lions could have a need to see if someone can play beside him capably, and rather than look to a younger player or someone unproven, they could look to a veteran.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

Despite plenty of visits, Tyrann Mathieu is still a free agent, which is interesting this late in the process. He has not been signed anywhere yet, and interestingly enough, some odds have surfaced which show that the Lions might be lurking in prime position to steal Mathieu.

Recently, Bookies.com took a look at some odds as it relates to Mathieu’s free agency. Interestingly enough, the Lions are seen as a +650 to sign Mathieu, which is the third-best odds behind Philadelphia (+300) and New Orleans (+350) to add the player. Writer Adam Thompson referenced the Lions, and believes that cap space is a big reason the Lions could be lurking as a threat.

“The Lions, Colts, Jets and Texans have the cash to be competitive in that regard, too,” Thompson wrote in the piece of the team’s position relative to their cap space.

Expecting the Lions to swing big on Mathieu might be a bit of a folly given how they have prioritized smaller buys in the free agency period to this point, but the longer the player lurks on the market and the bigger Detroit’s need is, the better the chance at Detroit potentially signing him.

Lions Could Still Have Offseason Need at Safety

Defensively, there are few limits to the holes the Lions have at this point in time. The team seemingly has needs at every big position on the field including the defensive line, the secondary and linebacker as well. One of the more glaring needs could be at the safety position. The Lions could be in the process of transitioning Will Harris to a more hybrid role, which means when coupled with the absence of Dean Marlowe, there could be an opening for the Lions to add someone to the roster.

In free agency, the team did not make the position a priority after many figured they might do just that. With Marcus Williams a free agent, many believed the New Orleans connection would come in handy for the team. It didn’t, and Williams signed in Baltimore. In terms of big names, Mathieu is the biggest left on the market, which could appeal for a Detroit team that hasn’t been seen as making a big splash just yet.

Mathieu’s Career Stats & Highlights

There isn’t any doubting the overall talent of the man that has been affectionately known as the “Honey Badger” since his stellar SEC career at LSU concluded. While in college, Mathieu was a First-Team All-SEC player in 2011. He took that play to the NFL instantly, playing for Arizona, Houston and most recently Kansas City where he claimed a Super Bowl ring. At the age of 29, Mathieu’s stats have been solid. He’s put up 610 tackles, 26 interceptions, 10 sacks and 76 passes defended in his career. Here’s a look at what has made Mathieu special:





Play



Tyrann Mathieu – Top Safety in the NFLᴴᴰ Tyrann Mathieu Highlights (Best Safesty in the NFL) Kansas City Chiefs 49ers highlights Jamal Adams safety lsu honeybadger big hits super bowl commercial 2020-01-31T21:10:37Z

No doubt that Mathieu would help the Lions in a big way, if only the team agrees and makes the signing. For right now, they are only a strong odds play. Will that change? Only time will tell at this point.

READ NEXT: Speculated Lions’ Trade Price for DK Metcalf Revealed