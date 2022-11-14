Tyreek Hill Offers Awesome NFL Wideout Comparison for Tom Kennedy

The Detroit Lions scored a big win over the Chicago Bears in Week 10, and one of the biggest plays of the day came from little-known wideout Tom Kennedy.

Known mostly as a cult hero to Detroit fans for his gritty route running and dependability, Kennedy is not currently a household name in the league. Perhaps that will change now that Kennedy made one of the best plays of the season for the team, a 44 yard catch and run to net the Lions an eventual game-winning score in Week 10.

The day after the game, Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill was apparently watching the highlights, and had a comparison ready for Kennedy in the form of former Pro Bowl and All-Pro stud Wes Welker.

You can’t tell me Tom Kennedy don’t run like Wes Welker 😂😂 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) November 14, 2022

“You can’t tell me Tom Kennedy don’t run like Wes Welker,” Hill tweeted along with some crying with laughter emoji’s.

While many might have been thrilled to get such a shout-out from a player like Hill and compared to a player like Welker, Kennedy himself was all about keeping it humble in his response to the All-Pro pass catcher.

Ayy chill out https://t.co/rE5FoTejvA — Tom Kennedy (@tomkennedy04) November 14, 2022

“Ayy chill out,” he tweeted back to Hill.

Welker, of course, is Hill’s wide receiver coach in Miami. Naturally, he’d know a thing or two about him and his game, and it’s possible Welker will be getting teased about this comparison this week in practice.

While many will simplistically infer that Hill’s comparison is only because both Welker and Kennedy look alike, there’s a lot of similarities to their game, roles on the field and how they move around. Also, likely in the fact that both are dependable receivers who can get the job done in crunch time.

Seriously speaking, Lions fans wouldn’t mind if Kennedy went on to have a career and impact like Welker’s in the league as a tough player who can move the chains for a winning team.

Already, he has showed some signs of being that player if he can stay, even to elite NFL wideouts.

Kennedy’s Big Catch Sparked Lions Win

On third down late in the fourth quarter, the Lions hit a big play with Kennedy, who shook free and managed to wiggle for 44 yards and get near the red zone. Eventually, the Lions would pay the play off with the game-winning score.

With the game on the line, Kennedy stepped up and managed to make a major play for Detroit:

Mr. Dependable. 44 yards on the 3rd down conversion to Tom Kennedy#DETvsCHI | 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/EqZbCOsfHB — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 13, 2022

Coming through training camp, Kennedy was making all the big plays for the Lions, and he managed to make his way back to the team and finally got to show his stuff. For this reason, it was great to see the Lions cash in his big play for a win so he got some extra credit.

Jared Goff Praised Kennedy Afterward

Welker was long known as a security blanket for Tom Brady. It’s possible that Kennedy can become that for Jared Goff as well relative to the trust that is brewing between the two.

As Goff said, the play fit with what the team wanted to do, and was a perfect route in a perfect situation for the wideout.

.@JaredGoff16 on the 44-yard third-down completion to Tom Kennedy on the game-winning drive pic.twitter.com/CCmBVE0tWe — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 13, 2022

“It was a great play call. Something we talked about all week was if we do get man coverage there, how do we want to approach it? There was a couple different ways and we decided on that one. I thought Tom ran a great route. Game was somewhat on the line there, found him open, he ran a great route and made a great play,” Goff said afterward.

It was a great play from a player the Lions trust. Now, Kennedy has a big play in a big moment to hang his hat on. Perhaps that’s all he really needs to stick around and become the next generation version of Welker.