Physical Runner One of Top 5 UDFA’s That Can Crack Lions’ 2023 Roster

The Detroit Lions not only finished off their 2023 NFL draft class, but signed a quality group of undrafted free agents to add to the competition on the roster.

In years past, the Lions have had players crack their roster from the undrafted ranks. Cornerback Jerry Jacobs made the roster in 2021, and has stuck, putting up 76 tackles, one interception, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one sack. In addition to that, tight end Brock Wright has developed as well, posting 333 yards and six touchdowns in two years of work.

With that in mind, the Lions will offer every one of the players they signed a chance to earn a role not only on the roster, but perhaps the practice squad as well.

So what players will have the best chance of cracking the team when all is said and done? Here’s a look at some of the names to remember this year.

Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota RB

The Lions drafted Jahmyr Gibbs in the first-round, but they lost Jamaal Williams in free agency. While they added David Montgomery, the door could be open for a third back to make an impression.

While Craig Reynolds remains on the team as the current third back and 2021 seventh-round pick Jermar Jefferson is on the roster, Minnesota’s Mohamed Ibrahim has the talent and toughness to challenge them both, especially after what he showed with the Golden Gophers.

Ibrahim totaled 4,668 yards and 51 scores on the ground in his career, and also . He was a 2022 All-American with the Golden Gophers and has plenty of big highlights to his credit.

Mohamed Ibrahim 2022 Minnesota Golden Gophers Highlights ᴴᴰ I do not own any of these highlights or music clips. All rights reserved to Big Ten Network, ESPN, ABC, FOX Sports, Lil Baby, and Jd Krazy. Music 1: Lil Baby – Roussian Roulette Link: youtu.be/NQLWrR-_7vA Music 2: Lil Durk & Lil Kee Type Beat – Challenges (Jd Krazy) Link: youtu.be/S_kWvZHGKoQ 2023-02-27T19:37:14Z

In Detroit, Ibrahim has a chance to be a power back in Detroit’s scheme, and could become a good thunder counterpart to the lightning that Gibbs should provide in the backfield.

Starling Thomas V, UAB CB

During the draft, the Lions didn’t select a cornerback. In a deep class, though, Thomas fell through the cracks and could now be a major value for the Lions.

Thomas played four seasons for UAB and collected has 30 total tackles and 15 passes defended as a senior en-route to becoming first-team All-Conference USA. He collected one interception, one fumble recovery and 27 tackles as a sophomore in 2019.

Those numbers might not seem huge, but Thomas is a solid athlete with 6’0″ height and very long arms, which could help him be a menace at the position for the future.

Lions Starling Thomas V: “I was taught to win 1-on-1,” Transition from WR & time at UAB | NFL Draft Welcome to Call The Huddle — Former UAB cornerback Starling Thomas V joined to speak on his career thus far, and his transition into the NFL during his prep for April's draft. As a former three-sport athlete, Thomas has always been one of the best athletes on the field covering returning duties along with playing… 2023-02-16T18:51:05Z

If he comes into camp and shows himself, Thomas could end up playing a bigger than expected role for the future with the team, and be a key member of the 2023 cornerback class.

Brandon Joseph, Notre Dame S

Detroit has a loaded defensive back room, and while the team made plenty of offseason additions and added stud Brian Branch in the draft, Brandon Joseph could come in and establish himself as a player to watch quite early.

During his career in college with both Notre Dame and Northwestern, Joseph had some brilliant production. He posted 159 tackles, 10 interceptions and was a 2020 Consensus All-American at the position.

Brandon Joseph Northwestern-Notre Dame Safety Highlights || Ball Hawk Lockdown I do Not own any of the clips used in this video. I do not gain profit from these videos, and they are strictly for entertainment purposes. linktr.ee/ketari 2023-03-18T19:54:46Z

Joseph will have a long road ahead of him, but he has the ball skills and toughness to make an impact quickly for the team.

Chase Cota, Oregon WR

The Lions added Antoine Green to the mix at wide receiver, and he should be able to help in accounting for the temporary loss of Jameson Williams. Chase Cota could also find a way to make a statement when he gets on the field.

While playing with UCLA and Oregon, Cota put up 1,380 yards and nine touchdowns. While his stats might not be big, he has shown the kind of explosion that could make him a fixture for a team, while also looking like a great route runner.

Chase Cota Ducks Highlights CC BABBY 2023-01-08T18:01:14Z

The Lions could be looking for a player that can be a responsible wideout to join the competition. Cota will have a lot of work to do to outshine Tom Kennedy in this vein, but he could put himself in good position.

Connor Galvin, Baylor OT

Detroit doesn’t have many openings along a deep offensive front, but they could have the option of developing some more talent to stash away on their practice squad for future roles.

Connor Galvin could have the chance to claim a swing tackle role for the Lions if he is able to come into camp and compete well. Relative to what he has been able to do in college, there could be the chance for him to do just that.

Galvin is said to be a developmental swing tackle as he makes his transition to the NFL. The former Bears lineman is 6’7″ and 302 pounds, and was a former First-Team All-Big 12 player in 2021, starting in all 13 games. He was also a Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year.

Such traits could put him in great shape as he tries to chase down a role with the Lions for the future.