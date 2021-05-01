All-ACC Wideout Sage Surratt Amongst Lions UDFA Signings

The Detroit Lions have finished off their 2021 NFL Draft class, and naturally, the next step for the team is to see what undrafted free agents they can lure into the fold for next season.
In the past, the Lions have had success with undrafted free agents cracking the roster, so it would not be a stretch to see another player from this group crack the roster or multiple players from this group crack the team’s practice squad in 2021.
Here’s a look at the first known members of the Lions class as they have surfaced.
Breaking Down Lions’ UDFA Class
Clearly, with their reported signings, the Lions have prioritized players who have decent upside and have a shot to compete at spots where the team is a bit thin. It can be expected the Lions will add wide receivers, defensive linemen, linebackers, safeties and perhaps even a quarterback to the mix this year for camp. The deeper the group is, the better off the Lions will be getting some good competition at key spots on the roster.
It’s not expected to be a huge class, but the Lions can be expected to add some key players to the mix.
Lions 2021 NFL Draft Recap
Detroit came into the draft and was wide open for the most part after selecting Penei Sewell in the 2021 NFL Draft and even after Levi Onwuzurike in the second-round. In the third-round, the Lions selected defensive lineman Alim McNeill and cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu. Day three, the Lions picked wideout Amon-Ra St.Brown and linebacker Derrick Barnes. Finally, the team closed out their draft by grabbing running back Jermar Jefferson in the seventh-round. Sewell’s addition feels huge given what the team needs, as are the defensive fill-ins at key spots.
No matter whether it was offense or defense, the Lions seemed to fill their needs very confidently as the weekend rolled on. The class had good balance, and now, it will get a chance to see more upgrades with the undrafted free agent class.
The team’s first draft with a new regime seems to be off to a good start in the minds of many league experts. Now, it will be on the players to show what they’ve got.
