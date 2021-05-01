All-ACC Wideout Sage Surratt Amongst Lions UDFA Signings

The Detroit Lions have finished off their 2021 NFL Draft class, and naturally, the next step for the team is to see what undrafted free agents they can lure into the fold for next season.

In the past, the Lions have had success with undrafted free agents cracking the roster, so it would not be a stretch to see another player from this group crack the roster or multiple players from this group crack the team’s practice squad in 2021.

Here’s a look at the first known members of the Lions class as they have surfaced.

Tavante Beckett, LB, Marshall. The leading tackler in Conference USA, Beckett brings some thump to the group and is a guy with 218 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 4 forced fumbles and 5 passes defended. That’s solid production for an undraftred linebacker.

Jonathan Adams Jr., WR, Arkansas State. Adams is a big wideout who flew under the radar in a deep class but could have a shot to crack Detroit’s roster. 2,306 yards and 21 touchdowns in college are phenomenal numbers as is 6-3.

A.J. Parker, CB, Kansas State. A productive cornerback, Parker put up 145 tackles and 6 interceptions for the Wildcats in college. That is decent production not to go drafted. At 5-11, Parker isn’t huge but he has a tackling gene and has made some plays in the Big 12.

Sage Surratt, WR, Wake Forest. Surratt has shown burst and quickness during the pre-draft process to along with his impressive 6-3 frame. Surratt put up 1,582 yards and 15 scores and was one of the top undrafred free agent wideouts on the market

D’Angelo Amos, DB, Virginia. A potential weapon as a return man, Amos has 5 returns for scores in his James Madison career and 5 touchdowns.

Brock Wright, TE, Notre Dame. Just 78 reception yards but a player who has intriguing 6-4 size.

Dedrick Mills, RB, Nebraska. Mills was a productive back between stops at Georgia Tech and Nebraska, rushing for 25 scores and 1,912 yards.

Drake Jackson, C, Kentucky. Could provide Detroit some solid depth up front with 45 starts at center.

Rakeem Boyd, RB, Arkansas. Boyd ran for 2,176 yards and 13 scores in the SEC.

Breaking Down Lions’ UDFA Class

Clearly, with their reported signings, the Lions have prioritized players who have decent upside and have a shot to compete at spots where the team is a bit thin. It can be expected the Lions will add wide receivers, defensive linemen, linebackers, safeties and perhaps even a quarterback to the mix this year for camp. The deeper the group is, the better off the Lions will be getting some good competition at key spots on the roster.

It’s not expected to be a huge class, but the Lions can be expected to add some key players to the mix.

Lions 2021 NFL Draft Recap

Detroit came into the draft and was wide open for the most part after selecting Penei Sewell in the 2021 NFL Draft and even after Levi Onwuzurike in the second-round. In the third-round, the Lions selected defensive lineman Alim McNeill and cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu. Day three, the Lions picked wideout Amon-Ra St.Brown and linebacker Derrick Barnes. Finally, the team closed out their draft by grabbing running back Jermar Jefferson in the seventh-round. Sewell’s addition feels huge given what the team needs, as are the defensive fill-ins at key spots.

No matter whether it was offense or defense, the Lions seemed to fill their needs very confidently as the weekend rolled on. The class had good balance, and now, it will get a chance to see more upgrades with the undrafted free agent class.

The team’s first draft with a new regime seems to be off to a good start in the minds of many league experts. Now, it will be on the players to show what they’ve got.

