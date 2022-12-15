Tough Wideout Leads List of Lions’ Unheralded Stars Driving 2022 Revival

The Detroit Lions have no shortage of star players leading the way for their team right now, but the more interesting angle to explore could be a discussion about underrated talents.

Without depth, the Lions would be nowhere in the standings right now. The fact they have been able to surge is a tribute to some players who may have been completely underrated before that have now stepped up to provide the team an advantage.

Which players are managing to get the job done in the biggest way right now? Here’s a look at the top names to remember that are stepping up huge.

Isaiah Buggs, Defensive Line

To anyone who watches the Lions seriously, there might be no better answer as it relates to the most important player on the defense than Isaiah Buggs.

Sure, Buggs does not put up monster numbers week in and out, but he has been a spectacular leader for the team in the trenches, and someone who has embraced what it means to play for Detroit with grit. He made one of the top plays of his career in Week 14, slamming Dalvin Cook to the turf and earning himself a sack-fumble in the process.

Not a bad way to record your first career sack, @BigPooh_91❗️ Up next: #DETvsNYJ on CBS pic.twitter.com/fpA0I3KgnD — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 15, 2022

Buggs has filled in admirably next to Alim McNeill in the interior of Detroit’s line, and has mitigated the loss of tackle Levi Onwuzurike well. He has likely earned himself a new deal to stick in Detroit come 2023 thanks to his flawless work with the team.

Kalif Raymond, Wide Receiver

In terms of a true Swiss Army knife, there might be nobody better in the NFL than Kalif Raymond who earns none of the praise of others.

Raymond has stepped up as a dependable target for the Lion at wide receiver when he needs to be due to injury or other concern. With 401 yards on 34 catches, More than that, though, he’s bringing a game-changing element to special teams on punt and kick returns, which the Lions PR account recently pointed out.

.@Lions WR Kalif Raymond is 1-of-4 @NFL players to log a punt & kickoff return of 40+ yards this season. His 12.6 punt return average ranks 4th in the NFL among all players with 10+ PRs. Over the past 2 seasons, his 437 punt return yards are 4th in the NFL.#ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/UbyXNRzi43 — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) December 14, 2022

Raymond is a valuable contributor for Detroit that doesn’t get the hype of his bigger name counterparts. Arguably, he could be one of Detroit’s top offensive weapons.

Mike Hughes, Cornerback

Watching Mike Hughes this year, no fans are likely to be blown away with what the cornerback is able to do on the field, statistically and otherwise.

Hughes has been a role player for the Detroit defense this season, and while he struggles in some head-to-head matchups as expected, he certainly produces some great results in others. Week 14 showed perhaps the best example of this. Hughes was a key player in run defense even as he was getting put through the spin cycle by elite Justin Jefferson.

Still, the Lions have simply needed bodies in a depleted secondary and Hughes has done a great job to be available. He has a total of 41 tackles to his credit, and none seem bigger than the seven he piled up in Week 14.

DeShon Elliott, Safety

Once upon a time near midseason, the Lions actually benched DeShon Elliot. That seems unheard of now, considering how the veteran has turned around his play. He’s arguably leading the charge more than anyone else for Detroit on the back end.

Elliott has made big play after big play the last handful of weeks, and possibly the best was the forced fumble that set the tone against Jacksonville. Without that, the Lions may not get off to such a quality start.

Signed to a one-year deal this offseason, Elliott could be making a strong case to stay as a key young piece. His rebound for the Lions has been very impressive.

Justin Jackson, Running Back

Headlines at this position in Detroit may well fixate on D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams into the future with good reason. That’s fine, but it is also true that the Lions wouldn’t be where they are without the contributions of Justin Jackson.

Since signing with the Lions just before training camp, Jackson leveraged himself a role and has not looked back. He’s scored two touchdowns this season, and accounted for 228 all-purpose yards for the team. Week 14 featured another solid scoring effort:

Jackson won’t generate many headlines on his crowded offense, but he’s been a very dependable player for Detroit, and a guy who has brought an edge to the team every time he touches the ball. He’s helped the team spell Swift and Williams in key stretches, and produced when doing so.

In terms of a third running back, there’s not much more the Lions could ask for out of Jackson.