Lions Player Drops Possible Bombshell About Uniforms: ‘Stay Tuned’

The Detroit Lions have been in offseason mode for the last handful of weeks, but that doesn’t mean some interesting news hasn’t been made in the meantime.

As most folks ponder what kind of changes the team can make to their roster, many others have been wondering about potential cosmetic changes the franchise could make, namely with regards to jerseys and uniforms.

Will the Lions get a new design this year? It’s very possible, and might even be likely according to wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

While playing Madden 23 on TNG Family Night, St. Brown made an interesting admission. As he was selecting his jerseys for the game, he proclaimed that new threads are coming for the team and everyone should “stay tuned.”

Barstool Detroit managed to catch a video grab of the comment in question as St. Brown was selecting his jersey to go in the game, and admitted he liked Detroit’s all-white scheme. He then dropped the hint.

Amon-Ra St. Brown: “We need some new jerseys, though. That’s coming soon. Stay tuned.”👀

If the Lions have any alterations, it could come this spring, which is when Detroit’s last reveal took place back in April of 2017. With this in mind, fans will simply have to be patient.

St. Brown’s words will certainly spark some excitement within the fanbase, though.

Lions Rumored in Play for Uniform Shift

If the idea of new uniforms seems like a foreign concept to some fans, it shouldn’t. Last year, rumors percolated that the Lions would be in play to change things up this year with some new threads.

Speaking during the NFL owners meetings in Florida, Detroit’s team president Rod Wood took time out to address a bit of an elephant in the room within the fanbase. While uniform changes weren’t on the docket for 2022, the team was looking into them for 2023 last March 28, 2002. At the time, Justin Rogers of the Detroit News was tweeting about the potential for this to play out.

“On new uniforms, Lions beginning exploratory process. No guarantees, but something could change next year,” Rogers tweeted.

This news isn’t all that surprising for the Lions, who have felt like they could be game for a change for a few years now. Detroit’s last design alteration was well-received, but it also came in 2017. That would mean the Lions have worn their current uniforms for six full years at the conclusion of this past season.

The timeline says that the team could elect to switch things up and go with a different look, and that might be on the menu for this offseason given the passage of time.

How New Lions Jerseys Could Look

Folks have been thinking about a way to change the uniforms the Lions wear with a nod to the past, present and future and quite possibly the best design popped up on the internet almost exactly a year ago.

A new design hit Twitter back on February 25, 2022, and it represented a bit of everything that is awesome about jersey designs for the Lions. It gave a nod to the past, present and future. Here’s a look at what Saturn Stylez came up with:

This combo could be a winner for the Lions. Bringing back the look of the 1990s while also sticking with the team’s usual throwback and incorporating a gray design could check all the boxes. If there’s one thing this design lacks some could desire, it’s black in the color scheme. Some have wanted that to return since it disappeared after a run in the middle 2000s.

Regardless of what uniforms look like, the Lions might be set to get them in the days ahead. St. Brown may have let a very exciting cat out of the bag for Detroit football fans.