Amon-Ra St. Brown Makes Bold Request for New Lions Uniforms

The Detroit Lions are considering changing up their uniforms, and it’s something that their players want to see happen sooner rather than later.

No matter how good the Lions might look now on the field, the team could look even better and with possible changes on the horizon, and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown seems fired up by the notion that his team could soon look different on the field.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

After news surfaced that the Lions would be discussing uniform changes for 2023, Detroit’s elite rookie wideout hopped on Twitter and made a suggestion. He wants to see the franchise give some black uniforms a look.

“Some black unis?,” St. Brown tweeted along with a fire and eyeball emoji.

Clearly, St. Brown is all-in on the idea of a change, and wants to see the Lions consider a revival of the black jersey. Whether they do or not remains to be seen, but it’s obvious that it is a favored outcome for one big-time player on the team.

Lions Pondering Uniform Change for 2022 Season

Detroit’s design could be needing an upgrade, and while the Lions are not going to be able to make that possible for the upcoming 2022 season, the team could be plotting a major change starting in 2023.

Speaking during the NFL owners meetings in Florida, Detroit’s team president Rod Wood took time out to address a bit of an elephant in the room within the fanbase. While uniform changes aren’t on the docket for this year, the team is looking into them for 2023 already. Justin Rogers of the Detroit News was tweeting about

On new uniforms, Lions beginning exploratory process. No guarantees, but something could change next year. — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) March 28, 2022

“On new uniforms, Lions beginning exploratory process. No guarantees, but something could change next year,” Rogers tweeted.

This news isn’t all that surprising for the Lions, who have felt like they could be game for a change for a few years now. Detroit’s last design alteration was well-received, but it was also in 2017. That would mean the Lions would have worn their current uniforms for six full years at the conclusion of next season.

There’s something to be said about maintaining tradition in the NFL, but the Lions could be searching for a design that suits them, and a big shift could represent something special. It’s something that many fans have been plotting for a while.

Black Uniforms Popular Idea for Lions Players

Detroit has had a few different outsider looks in the past, most notable of which is a black jersey that debuted during Matt Millen’s time with the franchise in the 2004-2006 era. Many fans didn’t like the look but the vocal defenders of the look still maintain that Detroit should bring black back into their color scheme. Players might agree with that notion, as well.

St. Brown is far from the only player to wonder if black is coming back into the color scheme. Former cornerback Mike Ford also admitted that he liked the color from the Detroit perspective last year and wanted to see the look added as an alternate for the team.

Regardless of what the Lions go with, the black uniforms are going to generate a lot of buzz from not just the fans, but players as well in terms of something the team should go with. Whether they make that decision or not remains to be seen, but clearly, it’s something that could be in-play based on popular sentiment.

READ NEXT: Pat McAfee Pumped Detroit Landing 2024 NFL Draft