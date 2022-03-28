Key Update Provided Regarding Potential Future Lions Uniform Change

The Detroit Lions haven’t changed uniforms since before the 2017 season, but all of that could be coming to an end once the calendar flips to 2023.

Detroit’s design could be needing an upgrade, and while the Lions are not going to be able to make that possible for the upcoming 2022 season, the team could be plotting a major change starting in 2023.

Speaking during the NFL owners meetings in Florida, Detroit’s team president Rod Wood took time out to address a bit of an elephant in the room within the fanbase. While uniform changes aren’t on the docket for this year, the team is looking into them for 2023 already. Justin Rogers of the Detroit News was tweeting about

On new uniforms, Lions beginning exploratory process. No guarantees, but something could change next year. — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) March 28, 2022

This news isn’t all that surprising for the Lions, who have felt like they could be game for a change for a few years now. Detroit’s last design alteration was well-received, but it was also in 2017. That would mean the Lions would have worn their current uniforms for six full years at the conclusion of next season.

There’s something to be said about maintaining tradition in the NFL, but the Lions could be searching for a design that suits them, and a big shift could represent something special. It’s something that many fans have been plotting for a while.

Recent Mock-Up Shows Potential Perfect Lions’ Design

Change is always something that folks in football ponder. It could come once again soon for the team as it relates to the uniform game, which is something people might be thrilled about in Detroit. Folks have been thinking about a way to change the uniforms the Lions wear with a nod to the past, present and future and quite possibly the best design popping up on the internet a few months back.

A new design hit Twitter back in February, and it represented a bit of everything that is awesome about jersey designs for the Lions. It gave a nod to the past, present and future. Here’s a look at what Saturn Stylez came up with:

This combo could be a winner for the Lions. Bringing back the look of the 1990s while also sticking with the team’s usual throwback and incorporating a gray design could check all the boxes for the Lions. If there’s one thing this design lacks some could desire, it’s black in the color scheme. Some have wanted that to return since it disappeared after a run in the middle 2000s.

Regardless, this design seems to hit all the marks for Lions fans and would be a good one for the team to consider now that rumors are they are thinking of making a move.

Lions Jersey History

One of Detroit’s most popular looks is a classic that is a throwback nod to their first uniforms from the 1930s. The Lions wore the throwbacks a ton on Thanksgiving and brought the look back within their last re-design after it had departed for some time.

Since, they’ve worn it on Thanksgiving and also during bigger home games. As part of the re-design, Detroit also revealed their all gray Color Rush uniform, their traditional blue and silver and a look with white jerseys and silver pants.

The team’s uniform also features the WCF patch on the shoulder, a nod to former long time owner William Clay Ford, who passed away in 2014. Since being unveiled, many have said they consider the new Detroit threads to be amongst the best in the NFL, and the team has gotten credit for their shakeup in font and design.

Detroit has had a few different looks in the past, most notable of which is a black jersey that debuted during Matt Millen’s time with the franchise. Many fans didn’t like the look but the vocal defenders of the look still maintain that Detroit should bring black back into their color scheme. Players might agree.

One look the Lions have never had? Red, which was actually a color the team featured from their days as the Portsmouth Spartans. With the Lions long known as a Honolulu Blue and silver team, a red look could be downright confusing, so don’t expect that one to enter the lexicon soon. That was all but confirmed by Wood as well.

Will the popular looks from the 1990s ever make a return? It should be on the table given how good some of these recent internet mock-ups look, and given the fact change is in the air, it could be something to watch in the future.

It’s becoming abundantly clear that Lions fans should stay tuned on the uniform front.

