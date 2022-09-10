Lions vs. Eagles: 5 Biggest Keys to Game Plus a Week 1 Prediction

The Detroit Lions are eying a resurgent 2022 season, and Week 1 will offer the team their first shot at making that happen on the field.

When the Philadelphia Eagles come calling, revenge will be in the air, but the task will not be easy against a squad expected to be one of the best in the NFL this season.

What will determine what happens in this game? Here’s a look at some of the biggest factors plus a prediction for how things will go.

Can Detroit’s Offensive Line Hold up?

It’s been a week full of issues for Detroit, who lost Vaitai to start the week, then watched as his reserve Tommy Kraemer went down. After that, Frank Ragnow was dinged-up.

Suffice it to say this isn’t the kind of start Lions fans imagined for a top-five offensive line in the NFL, so this group will be tested right off the bat by an elite Eagles front. If Ragnow can’t play, Evan Brown will play center while the team may start young guard Logan Stenberg. The possibility also exists for others like Penei Sewell to move around.

Detroit may need to use a quick passing game to keep the Eagles off balance up front, but the line will have pressure to hold up so the game doesn’t become a wash.

Will the Lions’ Defensive Line Stop the Run?

Last year, the Lions defense didn’t stand up to the challenge in the trenches, getting outmanned by the Eagles in a 44-6 loss. That can’t happen this time around whatsoever.

Perhaps the worst part of the game for the Lions was how the team’s defense didn’t manage to stop the Eagles consistently on the day up front. Philadelphia gashed Detroit for 236 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns on the day. The Eagles didn’t do a ton of damage through the air with just 114 passing yards, but they didn’t have to.

The Lions have to shut off the ground attack for the Eagles first, and limit their damage in order to make Jalen Hurts beat them down field. If they don’t, it will be another ugly day and an easy win for the opposition.

Does Does Detroit’s New-Look Offense Get Going?

All offseason long, talk has centered on the Lions’ offensive changes with Ben Johnson, Jared Goff and all the deep threats. Week 1 offers a chance at getting things off to a better start.

The Lions lacked deep bombs last year and big plays, and finding that is going to be a big must for the game. The success of the Lions to hit some big shots may be the difference in winning and losing a close contest. Detroit didn’t unleash the offense a ton in camp and the preseason, but their first drive in the first game looked encouraging.

Will the Lions Have Any Trouble at Kicker?

Detroit has a new kicker this season after having Riley Patterson finish the season in relatively stout status.

From Week 1 on, Austin Seibert had better hope he is relatively flawless and accurate, or else there’s going to be a significant uproar amongst a fanbase that takes its specialists seriously after enjoying the likes of Jason Hanson and Matt Prater through the years. Many fans were early Patterson loyalists, and felt he deserved a shot again in 2022.

The first game of the season offers Seibert a shot to show that he can steady the ship and be the guy. It will be a good litmus test for the rest of the season.

What Role Does Detroit’s Rookie Class Play?

The Lions are breaking in a rookie class they hope to make a big impact, and Week 1 offers the chance for the team to get off to the best possible start.

Aidan Hutchinson will be the player most worth watching up front, but what does rookie sixth-round linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez do? He figures to play a role for the team if not start. Will cornerback Chase Lucas or safety Kerby Joseph see any time?

Hutchinson will drive the success of this class at this point, so seeing what kind of debut he enjoys will be significant.

Prediction: Eagles 27, Lions 21

The Lions hang around in this game, and it will be infinitely more winnable for the team than it was last year. That being said, the Lions have sudden issue on the offensive front, and the Eagles might be just a bit more equipped to win a physical game than Detroit. This can still be a building block game, however, so Lions fans shouldn’t despair if it plays out like this.

