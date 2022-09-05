Lions’ Week 1 Line Dwindling Ahead of Home Opener Against Eagles

The Detroit Lions have not been favored in many games lately thanks to their status as a rebuilding team, but that does not mean folks are not intrigued before a new season.

As the Lions prepare to get set to kick off a new season, the team is seeing a little bit of betting hype starting to flow in with regards to their future. While many might expect the team to lose, the line is shrinking a bit.

Ahead of the action for Week 1, the line is down to the Philadelphia Eagles being favored by 3.5 points. That was according to Mike O’Hara of DetroitLions.com, who took a glance at some of the recent betting trends.

One week to kickoff of Eagles vs. Lions at Ford Field. Vegas line now down to Eagles favored by 3.5.

“One week to kickoff of Eagles vs. Lions at Ford Field. Vegas line now down to Eagles favored by 3.5. Who ya got?,” O’Hara tweeted.

Many might be assuming the Lions will be on track to be blown out in their home opener, but it’s clear the bettors are believing that the game will be much closer than many think.

Lions-Eagles Series History

All in all, the Lions and Eagles have played very close games historically through the years, and have a very close series.

Following last year’s big win, the Eagles pulled ahead in the all-time series at 17-16-1. Prior to that win, however, the Lions had been riding a three-game win streak when the sides collided that dated back to 2015.

Arguably one of the most memorable games between the sides played out in 2013, when the Lions lost to Philadelphia in a snow bowl. The game created some lasting images that have lived throughout the series.

A win this year by Detroit would help square things once again between the sides in what has been a very competitive series historically.

Lions Home Opener Offers Shot at Revenge

Arguably the most ugly loss the Lions sustained during the 2021 season came at the hands of the Eagles, who drilled Detroit in a Week 8 matchup.

From the start of the game to finish, Philadelphia put it on the Lions in the game. The 44-6 score likely could have been way worse, because Detroit didn’t stop the Eagles much if at all during the contest.

Perhaps the worst part of the game for the Lions was how the team’s defense didn’t manage to stop the Eagles consistently on the day up front. Philadelphia gashed Detroit for 236 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns on the day. The Eagles didn’t do a ton of damage through the air with just 114 passing yards, but they didn’t have to.

The Lions, meanwhile, and were a combined 7-19 on third and fourth down. Their offense did next to nothing in putting up just six points, and their defense was outgunned most of the day. It was an ugly game, and arguably the worst effort the team had all year long.

In this year’s home opener, the Lions could be motivated by revenge. The Eagles have drawn plenty of hype as a major contender, while the Lions haven’t drawn much hype at all. They will have to rise up and find a way if they want to prove some of the late betting right.

