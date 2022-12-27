Colin Cowherd Makes Major Prediction for Lions vs. Bears in Week 17

The Detroit Lions are coming off a terrible result in Week 16, but all still may not be lost for the team in spite of the bad optics of the loss.

While the Lions didn’t do much in the 37-23 defeat to the Carolina Panthers, the team is still alive in the playoff race with everything to play for in Week 17. That could create a situation where one single bounce-back performance is needed to steady the ship.

Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports heard the message that Detroit coach Dan Campbell has been sending after his team’s stinging defeat, and as he pointed out, even the best teams and coaches suffer humbling performances in the NFL. That’s because it’s simply the nature of the beast in a tough league.

On an episode of The Herd on Tuesday, December 27, Cowherd explained why Detroit’s loss wasn’t as glaring as it might have seemed.

Play

THE HERD | Colin believes Dan Campbell & Detroit Lions can fix offense in Week 17 vs Chicago Bears THE HERD | Colin believes Dan Campbell & Detroit Lions can fix offense in Week 17 vs Chicago Bears 2022-12-27T19:45:25Z

“Well you know what, it’s a heck of a message. I can remember years and years ago (Tom) Brady and (Bill) Belichick were just crushing everybody, they went to Cleveland (and lost). I don’t know, mid-season or something. They also had a game in Buffalo where Brady threw like four picks and Buffalo at the time wasn’t very good. The greatest coach and quarterback, you know, they have bad Sundays,” Cowherd said. “How about the fourth-quarter for the 49ers at home against Kansas City? That defense got shredded for about 15 minutes real-time. Sunday, this is not college football. You have really bad halves and quarters. Kansas City and Cincinnati have had terrible halves this year.”

With this all being said, does Cowherd actually see the Lions rebounding against the Bears in Week 17 and scoring a much-needed win?

“I think they are. I do,” Cowherd said on the show.

If the Lions can find a way to rally, they might indeed prove Cowherd’s point that every team has bad games and tough halves in the NFL, and Week 16 was a mere anomaly in Detroit.

Campbell Offered Message of Toughness to Lions

As the coach said this week, Detroit’s ugly loss might be just what the team needed in order to refocus them in time for a run at the postseason.

Speaking to the media on Monday, December 26, Campbell explained that while the defeat is tough, the Lions now have an opportunity to reverse course in a big way after being knocked down. That, he believes, is the biggest reason for hope.

Play

Head Coach Dan Campbell speaks to the media on December 26 Hear from Head Coach Dan Campbell as he speaks to the media on Dec. 26, 2022 Subscribe to the Lions YT Channel: bit.ly/2OABzdx More Lions NFL Action: bit.ly/3epKf5l #DetroitLions #Lions #NFL Keep up-to-date on all things Lions: Visit detroitlions.com/ Follow: twitter.com/Lions Follow: instagram.com/detroitlionsnfl/ Like: facebook.com/DetroitLions 2022-12-26T21:08:25Z

“I’m just going to say this again, it stings. It’s awful, but man, it’s the best thing (that) can happen to us because I think no matter who you are and whatever you do, some of your best work is when you get your face kicked in. I mean that literally,” Campbell said. “I don’t know everybody gets their face kicked in, but I do know when your back’s against the wall and you get trotted on and everything’s at its worst, you either just stay down there or you get up and you come back motivated and upset with calculated energy and aggression and you go and there’s purpose. I think this is the best thing for us.”

Already, Campbell has seen his Lions respond to adversity in such a way this season. He thinks the team will be able to clean things up and respond once again with everything on the line. Cowherd seems to agree with the sentiment as well as the message Campbell is sending.

Detroit Remains Alive Within Playoff Race

Following the tough loss in Week 16, the Lions are alive in the NFC playoff race at 7-8. Detroit has non-existent margin for error with eight losses, but their closing schedule will keep them a factor to the bitter end.

Detroit now faces a finish against teams under .500. In Week 17, the Lions return home to take on the 3-12 Bears. They will finish by visiting Green Bay to end the year. That’s still a very ripe stretch for Detroit, and offers the team plenty of opportunity.

As of now, the Lions are still behind both the Giants and Commanders, and will be hoping for them to drop a few games late-season to help them out. Seattle faces a tough schedule with a game against the Jets coming as well as the Los Angeles Rams, who haven’t backed down. The Lions are also hoping Minnesota can get the Packers off their tail this week.

Cowherd knows even the best teams in the league have hiccups. That’s why he’s giving the Lions a pass and betting they forge a comeback in Week 17 to keep their playoff hopes alive.