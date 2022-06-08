Quintez Cephus Embracing Competition Within Lions’ Wideout Room

Already, it looks as if the Detroit Lions are set to be improved in a big way on the field in 2022, and the position of wideout is perhaps the spot to watch moving forward.

Quintez Cephus is one of the best combatants to remember this year, and already, he’s off to a blazing start with the team. That’s by design, however, in a room that seems to value the competition they provide.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

Speaking with the media after practice on Wednesday, June 8, Cephus discussed the newly intense roster battle at his spot. As he explained, competition isn’t something to be feared, but rather, something he believes can help make the team better on the field. Already, that’s something Cephus sees helping the team.

Play

Detroit Lions Media Availability: June 8, 2022 | Quintez Cephus Watch Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus speak to the media June 8, 2022. Subscribe to the Lions YT Channel: bit.ly/2OABzdx More Lions NFL Action: bit.ly/2oxtfjX #DetroitLions #Lions #NFL Keep up-to-date on all things Lions: Visit detroitlions.com/ Follow: twitter.com/Lions Follow: instagram.com/detroitlionsnfl/ Like: facebook.com/DetroitLions 2022-06-08T19:33:12Z

“We got a lot of guys that can do a lot of different things on the perimeter. It is competitive. You want to be in a room where it’s competition every day and you know, that’s what we come out here to do. Who can make the plays and make it fun and make guys get better? It’s great having a lot of great weapons in the room,” Cephus said.

In the spirit of competition, it seems everyone is trying to make the one play that impresses everybody else. To that end, Cephus sees the competition he faces as natural and positive in the spirit of competition.

“We all watch the film. We all come out here wanting to compete and want to show up on the film when we go back in the meeting room, so that’s why we come out here to make plays and compete with each other,” he explained.

If competition and one-upmanship is a goal in the room, it’s possible Cephus may have made the best opening moves of anyone on the team thus far.

Cephus Had Amazing Catch During Workouts

Already, the soft-spoken wideout is letting his play do all the talking. Cephus showed up in a big way during OTA practice on Tuesday, June 7, making an impressive one-handed catch for the team over the middle of the field. Here’s a look at the play:

Asked to describe the catch on Wednesday by the media, Cephus explained that it was merely one big play in a string of them for the offense to make.

“We had a little situation. We (were) trying to get down the field and score,” Cephus said. “He was on the minus 25 (yard line) and we had like 2:25 (on the clock) and three timeouts and we had a big play (from) Trinity Benson. Then we came back, got another big one and then we were in the red zone. David Blough threw it up and you know, that’s what I want to do. Go get it. I just went and got it.”

Even after turning in perhaps the top catch of the workout period so far, Cephus knows he wants to continue to put positive tape on the field just like that.

Cephus Carries Positive Lessons From 2021

Though a collarbone injury stunted any tangible statistical progress Cephus could have made last year, the wideout is keeping a positive attitude as it relates to his future. As he explained, the shortened 2021 season was still a major bonus for him in terms of proving he could do it on the field in the NFL when the games mattered.

“I think it was great being able to go out there and make plays for my teammates and that definitely gives me confidence knowing that I can go out there and make plays. That’s what I want to do going forward as well,” Cephus explained.

In his best game in the league, Cephus collected 63 yards and 1 touchdown against Green Bay. It was efforts like that early on which Cephus looks at now as a major boon for his development in the league.

“Just being able to go back and watch that, watch myself against that great talent that I was going against and putting that in my toolbox to go forward. I definitely feel confident being able to use what I was doing last year going forward to this year,” he said.

Already, Cephus is looking to be in a good place for the Lions. If he ends up sticking out and shining, the way Detroit’s roster depth is pushing him to that end would seemingly be seen as a big reason for his success.

READ NEXT: Former Patriot Executive Offers Lions Major Praise