Lions Defender Could Now Look Primed for ‘Hybrid Role’ After Offseason

The Detroit Lions had plenty of situations to juggle last year, not the least of which was at defensive back. Detroit’s roster had to fight off injury and depth issues, and something they discovered along the way may benefit them immensely this season.

Safety Will Harris did double duty, playing some cornerback along the way last year. The move to switch seemed like a good one, as Harris played a solid role for the team on the field at his new spot. Now, Harris might be standing out enough to be a permanent fixture at cornerback for 2022.

Already, the safety is looking like a cornerback natural in camp according to those who have watched including Chris Burke of The Athletic. Following a session during OTA’s, Burke tweeted an observation that Harris might not need to play safety as he has looked solid at cornerback already.

“People have asked if Will Harris might shift back to safety when Okudah/Jacobs are ready. I’d be surprised. Harris still looks much smoother at CB. Maybe a hybrid role w/ some slot work?,” Burke tweeted following a practice session.

If Harris does stay at cornerback, it will give the Lions added depth at a needy spot. The versatility of having Harris able to play safety in a pinch could also help Detroit in the event of an injury.

All told, this is good news for Detroit. Harris being good in both ways would be a positive development for the teams’s defense.

Harris Open-Minded About Possible Position Switch

Harris might not mind the switch at all if it comes to that. Speaking with the media on Thursday, May 26, Harris was asked about where he stands and what he is doing to fit in for this year’s team. As he revealed, he is still keeping an open mind and doing whatever he can to stick on the field in whatever role he is asked to play.

“At this point, I’m just doing whatever I’m asked obviously,” Harris told the media. “From last year being able to move around a little bit and be able to play at different spots on the field, I’m keeping that side open-minded. I’m still in my playbook, still learning safety, still learning corner, nickel, all of that. Pretty much just varies on (what) the team needs. I mean, whatever they want me to go out and do, that’s what I’m gonna do.”

This is a great approach for Harris to be taking. He isn’t looking at the potential to move around as a demotion, but rather a way that he can be extra useful for the team and their defense. That’s the kind of player that can be an asset for a roster in a big way.

There’s been a temptation for many to want to cast Harris aside, but at this point, he might benefit the Lions in a huge way in a hybrid role. So far, so good as it relates to him keeping up on that and working into the fray. At this point, the only thing left to be seen is where he will line up and play the most.

Putting Harris at Cornerback Could Be Ideal for Lions

Harris, who has been a safety in the league previously, could now be looking more destined to move to cornerback, or even a hybrid position where he rotates between safety and cornerback. Dan Campbell discussed this when meeting with the media last week. While some would believe it would be best to give up on Harris, the Lions seem committed to trying to make things work with the young defensive back and perhaps moving him around in a way to showcase his talent.

Overall, this is the right move ahead of the 2022 season. The Lions have enough holes on defense right now, and shouldn’t be giving up on a player like Harris at all given their need for players at all levels. While folks will point to how Harris has struggled in several ways, he also has a chance to play a consistent role for the Lions if he can accept the changes and use them to his advantage. So far, so good with regards to that.

In this day in age, it’s always easier for a franchise to give up on players, but there’s something to be said for the teams that make something work. Harris will have to work hard to earn and keep his role, but it seems as if the Lions want to see him put in better positions to have success rather than setting him up to fail automatically. Putting him in matchup based scenarios will allow the Lions a chance at doing this on defense.

So far, Harris could be looking better suited to stay at cornerback than safety. It will be an intriguing case to monitor the rest of the offseason.

