Lions’ Dan Campbell Gets Candid on Zach Ertz Signing

The Detroit Lions signed veteran Zach Ertz as a reinforcement at tight end. But the big question heading into the NFC championship game is what kind of role could Ertz have in the contest that will determine if the Lions advance to their first Super Bowl.

Detroit head coach Dan Campbell provided an honest assessment of what Ertz could bring while making his weekly appearance on 97.1 The Ticket on January 23.

“It’s just a matter of we wanted to get him here to see if it’s something that we can use in this game,” said Campbell, via SI.com’s All Lions’ John Maakaron. “Do we carry these three tight ends, he being one of them, or not?

“There’s no guarantee that he goes right now. It’s just a matter of, as we start to really look at San Francisco, what do we think our best matchups are and can we use him?”

The Lions signed Ertz to their practice squad on January 22. Against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the day prior, Lions tight end Brock Wright suffered a broken forearm.

That leaves Sam LaPorta, who has dealt with a knee issue since the end of the regular season, and Anthony Firkser as the only tight ends on Detroit’s active roster.

TE Zach Ertz Possesses Veteran, Playoff Experience

It’s been four years since Ertz was playing at a Pro Bowl level. He hasn’t appeared in a game this season since Week 7. Ertz went on injured reserve on October 24, and then the Arizona Cardinals waived him upon his request on November 30.

But Ertz could be a plug-and-play option for the Lions this week for a couple reasons. First, he played for Lions tight ends coach Steve Heiden last season in Arizona. That prior relationship seemingly increases the chances that Detroit will be able to get Ertz in a position to contribute immediately.

Ertz also has prior playoff success. He has posted 36 catches, 381 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns in eight career postseason contests.

He helped the Philadelphia Eagles win the Super Bowl during the 2017-18 season with a touchdown catch in that game.

In the regular season, Ertz has recorded 709 catches, 7,434 receiving yards and 46 touchdowns in 151 games. This season, he had 27 receptions, 187 receiving yards and a touchdown in seven contests with the Cardinals.

How do 49ers Match Up Against Tight Ends?

San Francisco’s defense is an elite unit in a lot of areas. One place the Lions could look to exploit, though, is at tight end.

The 49ers allowed at least 66 receiving yards against opposing tight ends in four of their final five regular season games. Against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC divisional round, San Francisco held Green Bay’s tight ends to only 27 yards. However, Tucker Kraft had a touchdown reception.

LaPorta has been a huge part of Detroit’s offense in 2023. As a rookie, he posted 86 receptions for 889 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns during the regular season.

Regardless of what tight end depth the Lions possess for the NFC championship, if LaPorta leaves with an injury, he is a major loss.

But Detroit can provide itself insurance at tight end by elevating Ertz from the practice squad. At the very least, Ertz’s presence would still give the Lions a chance to exploit San Francisco’s recent weakness of covering tight ends.

The Lions will visit the 49ers in the NFC championship game on January 28. Kickoff will occur at 6:30 pm ET.