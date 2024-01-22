Lions News: Detroit Adds Super Bowl Champion TE as Possible Injury Replacement

The Detroit Lions will likely be without veteran tight end Brock Wright when they face the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game. Wright left the NFC divisional round with a forearm injury, and Lions head coach Dan Campbell said in his postgame press conference that it doesn’t look good for him to play on January 28. But the Lions could replace him with 3-time Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on January 22 that the Lions signed Ertz to their practice squad. For additional tight end depth, the Lions could potentially elevate Ertz to the active roster for the NFC Championship game.

“Three-time Pro Bowl TE Zach Ertz is signing with the Lions, per sources,” Pelissero posted on X (formerly Twitter).

“Ertz will start out on the practice squad, with plans to potentially elevate him for the NFC Championship Game. A boost for the final stretch.”

Ertz was one of the NFL’s best pass-catching tight ends, making three straight Pro Bowls, from 2017-19. He also recorded 800-yard receiving seasons in 2015 and 2016.

Ertz won the Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2017-18 season.