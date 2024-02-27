Monty Williams Slams Refs After Controversial No-Call Against Knicks

Monty Williams, the head coach of the Detroit Pistons, went off on the refs following a controversial n0-call in the last minute of the game caused the Pistons to fall 113-11 to the New York Knicks on February 26.

Williams started his post-game press conference by saying “the absolute worst call of the season.” He went on to say “we’ve done it the right way, we’ve called the league, we’ve sent in clips. We’re sick of hearing the same stuff over and over again.”

The call came late in the fourth quarter when the Knick’s Donte DiVincenzo dove for a loose ball and collided with Ausar Thompson of the Pistons.

When talking about the specific call, Williams said “we had a chance to win the game and the guy (DiVincenzo) dove into Ausar’s legs and there was a no call. That’s an abomination.”

If it is any consolation to Williams and the rest of the Pistons, the referees admitted that the call should have been a foul.

Following the game, crew chief James Williams said “Upon postgame review, we determined that Thompson gets to the ball first, and then was deprived of the opportunity to gain possession of the ball, therefore, a loose-ball foul should have been whistled on New York’s Donte DiVincenzo.”

Players Sound-off

While DiVincenzo did not directly state whether or not he thought the play should have been whistled, he did say he thought the Knicks dodged a bullet.

Speaking to Fred Katz of the Athletic, DiVincenzo stated “You can go back the whole game and nitpick calls. Do I think we dodged a bullet overall? Yes. I have great respect for Monty and everybody over there. Like I said, we dodged a bullet with the win. And whatever the opinions are, that’s fine.”

Cade Cunningham of the Pistons kept it short, saying “Didn’t go our way. I mean, there’s nothing to say. There’s no words for it, it is what it is, that’s how it’s been.”

Ex-Knick Quinten Grimes, who was traded to the Pistons at the deadline, said “I think everybody on the team, everybody in the country thought Ausar got fouled. Game goes a totally different way if he gets fouled and we get that call, so that’s just how it is.”

Promising Effort From Detroit

While the disappointment of the loss, and the way it came, will undoubtedly overshadow any positives of the game for the Pistons, their play should be acknowledged.

Cunningham erupted for 32 points, 5 rebounds, and 8 assists in the loss. He drained 5 three pointers while shooting 71.4% from deep and 52.5% from the field as a whole. He also went 7 of 8 from the free throw line.

It was the third straight game in which Cunningham has scored at least 25 points, although the Pistons have lost each one of those games. So far in the month of February, Cunningham is averaging 21.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 7.6 assists, while shooting 46% from the field and 42.5% from three.

Grimes, in his return to Madison Square Garden, added 14 points while draining 3 threes. Standout rookie Thompson had three steals.

The Pistons, who fell to 8-49 following the loss, will face the Chicago Bulls on February 27.