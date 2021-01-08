Devin Haney Is Irritated: ‘They Make up Rules as They Go’

All WBC lightweight titleholder Devin Haney wants is the chance to prove he’s the best 135-pound fighter in the sport. But thanks to the WBC’s recent shenanigans, Haney hasn’t even been given the chance to show he’s the top WBC champion in the division, much less the top belt holder overall.

“It’s one thing after another. They make up rules as they go. The only way to settle it…is for me and Teofimo [Lopez] to fight each other,” Haney told Heavy.

Grateful to chat with @Realdevinhaney about title belts and more. 🙏 Here's a sneak peek. 👀 "They make up rules as they go…"#boxing pic.twitter.com/t0i2d6TrQi — Kelsey McCarson (@kelsey_mccarson) January 8, 2021

Do Belts Matter Anymore?

Lopez is considered by most to be boxing’s “undisputed” lightweight champ.

But that designation has become more muddled and hard to track than ever since the WBC implemented its “Franchise” title in select weight classes.

Haney holds the original WBC title, the one that used to be considered the top prize the WBC offered.

But now the WBC “Franchise” belt seems to have been accepted by most fans and media, at least in cases where one exists inside a division, as the WBC’s top belt.

If you’re confused by all that, you aren’t alone.

Even just trying to explain at a high level how boxing’s complicated world championship system works can be a difficult task.

But things are getting far worse now though as all four major sanctioning organizations, the WBA, WBC, WBO, and IBF, keep coming up with new title belts.

The original intent behind belts in the first place was so that champs couldn’t hold titles for prolonged periods of time without facing the top contenders.

But now?

“But when they’re making up new belts and new rules, it gives guys ways to move in other directions. It gives guys ways to duck each other,” Haney said.

He’s dead on. It’s so easy to maneuver any fighter into a championship bout these days. Belts don’t matter; fighters do https://t.co/jgijzE75cs — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) January 8, 2021

The crux of the matter, at least where Haney is concerned, is that the WBC gold wrapped around the 22-year-old’s midsection is something that is supposed to help him get the fights he wants.

So far? All it’s done has hindered him.

Haney wants to fight Lopez next. Lopez is the “Franchise” champ. Haney has the other WBC belt. This shouldn’t be that difficult.

O boy @TeofimoLopez capping in the franchise witness protection program and @KingRyanG just joined him.

I’m ready to fight in April! 🍽😤#RealChampion — Devin Haney (@Realdevinhaney) January 8, 2021

“It would be no confusion. We would know who the real undisputed king is, who’s the real WBC champion,” Haney said.

Haney vs. Everyone?

But don’t believe for one second Haney is locked onto making just one fight happen. He’ll take anyone.

In fact, Haney said he didn’t care which of the other top lightweights in boxing he gets into the ring next so long as it happens.

“There’s a lot of other fights to be made,” Haney said.

Still, Haney said if he could force any fight to happen next, it would be against Lopez.

“That’s the main fight I actually want to be made because that’s for all the belts,” Haney said.

But other stars such as Ryan Garcia or Gervonta “Tank” Davis would do just fine, too.

“There are so many big fights to be made between us four. Mix them up any kind of way, and it’s a huge fight,” Haney said.

Heck, Haney would probably still love to stake some swings at former champ Vasyl Lomachenko.

HIGHLIGHTS | Devin Haney vs. Yuriorkis GamboaNovember 9, 2020 — Devin Haney vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa from Hollywood, Florida. Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZN_YT Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇 Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN 2020-11-08T16:33:19Z

Look, Haney wants are any of the other top 135-pound stars in the sport to step inside the ring with him.

Haney, Lopez, Garcia, and Davis are all under 26 years old, and all four superstars seem to be on their way toward doing some really big things in the sport.

Whether his WBC belt helps any of that happen or not, Haney wants all the smoke the 135-pound division has to offer.

“We just need to make these fights happen, and give the fans what they want to see,” Haney said.

READ NEXT: Stats That Favor ‘Underdog’ vs. Conor McGregor



Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel