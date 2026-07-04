Did Joey Chestnut Set Record at Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest? Full Results of July 4 Contest

The Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest has arrived, and Joey Chestnut is aiming to break his record and notch an 18th victory in the Fourth of July spectacular.

The most famous man in the hot-dog eating world spoke out before Saturday’s event, saying he feels loose and ready. So will Chestnut win the event again, and will he set the all-time record? Fans can tune in to ABC and ESPN at 12:30 ET to watch.

Joey Chestnut Aims for Hot Dog History

Chestnut appeared on “Good Morning America” ahead of Saturday’s contest, saying he felt good and ready to down some hot dogs.

“Feeling good, I’m hungry, and it’s a beautiful day. This is going to be a great Fourth of July,” Chestnut said.

Chestnut added that he went through some preparations as he aims to down at least six dozen hot dogs in the hot Coney Island sun.

“I’m doing my cleanse, I’m empty and I’m loose,” he said.

Chestnut goes into the contest as the favorite, having failed to win only two times in the last 16 years — falling in 2015 to Matt Stonie and sitting out the competition in 2024.

As USA Today’s Josh Peter noted, Chestnut is aiming for history at the Hot Dog Eating Contest and is expected to draw in a huge audience.

“The location is hallowed ground for competitive eaters like Joey Chestnut, who has almost single-handedly turned the contest into a spectacle televised by ESPN,” Peter wrote. He’s expected to help draw a TV audience of more than one million viewers as he attempts to break his own record.

“That would be 76 hot dogs and buns consumed during the 10-minute contest in 2021.”

As Peter noted, the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest started in 1967, with winner Walter Paul eating 17 hot dogs — in 60 minutes. The contest has been just 10 minutes since adopting that as a standard in 2008, he added.