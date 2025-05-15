Dodgers Flourish Behind Stars’ Remarkable Comeback From Adversity

This season, the Los Angeles Dodgers have been one of the best teams in Baseball. They currently reign supreme in the best division in Baseball with their 28-15 record. The defending champs look to make it back to the Fall Classic this season.

But one key contributor this season had to overcome more than most to get back to playing professional Baseball.

In a recent exclusive interview with RG May opened up about his journey back to the mound, his adversity, and his newfound gratitude playing the sport he loves.

“I never took baseball for granted, it was always a blessing to be able to do it, but now there’s a whole new gratitude and understanding for the game, not just because I’m getting to play, but because it was taken away from me for so long,” says May in a one-on-one interview with RG.

He also elaborated on his routine since re-joining the Dodgers on the mound.

“The more that I’m out there, the more that I’m kind of getting back into the swing of things. I guess you could kind of say that, just because I had been away so long and just getting the understanding of the game and the flow of the game, the ebbs and flows of the season, the ups and downs, the wins and losses, being able to control emotions on the mound.”

High Expectations for May

After being drafted in the third round of the 2016 draft by Los Angeles, May peaked as the Dodgers’ number two-rated prospect during the COVID-shortened 2020 season. While the pandemic killed minor league baseball that season, the hype around May did not die down whatsoever.

The 27-year-old free agent-to-be has never lacked talent. His biggest challenge thus far in his career has been his health. May has persevered through a litany of serious ailments. He underwent Tommy John Surgery in 2021 before needing Flexor Tendon surgery in 2023. Then, during his recovery last season, he tore his esophagus while eating a salad. This freakish happenstance required an additional surgery.

A healthy start to the 2025 season

But in 2025, May is back and hoping to stay fully healthy for the first time in his career. The most innings he has ever pitched in a single season has been 56, and he is well on his way to breaking that mark this season.

In seven games so far this season, May has tossed 39.2 innings with a 4.08 ERA. While his raw numbers dont jump off the page, his plus velocity and movement still give hitters plenty of fits. His fastball is ranked in the 82nd percentile for all pitchers in MLB per Baseball Savant.

What is this Black Magic?!! 👿 Dustin May, Painted 3421 RPM Back Door Sweeper…

with 20 inches of Horizontal Break. 😳 pic.twitter.com/RXDqVDOr9T — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 11, 2025

The 6’6 flamethrower has helped a Dodgers rotation that has been heavily hampered by injuries this season. The reigning champs have placed starters Roki Sasaki, Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, and Gavin Stone on the injured list, leaving them without many options.

As May continues his road back from multiple injuries, his maturation has become his strength. His perseverance through adversity is an inspiring tale for anyone in any walk of life. It would have been easy for him to give up, but instead, he fought to continue to play the sport he loves.