Dodgers Jumping Into Kyle Tucker Sweepstakes, Says Report

Few players have made a bigger impact for their team this season than Kyle Tucker has for the Chicago Cubs. The eighth-year pro has been the superstar that Chicago has desperately needed for years. The former Silver Slugger Award winner is slashing .269/.379/.531 for a .910 OPS. He has also mashed 10 homers and stolen 10 bases, making him one of only three players to do so this season.

An impending Free-Agency

The problem for Chicago lies in Tucker’s contract situation. Despite giving up a haul to acquire him, the former fifth overall pick is set to hit the free-agent market at the conclusion of this season. It stands to reason the Cubs would like Tucker to forego that opportunity, but from his perspective, he wants to test his market. Putting pressure on Chicago, or any other team, could force them to cave into his contract demands.

It seems like one of the Cubs’ biggest competitors in the Kyle Tucker market may be the reigning World Series champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In a recent article, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported that the Dodgers will be very interested in bringing in the superstar Right-Fielder.

“The Los Angeles Dodgers plan to jump into the free-agent fray for Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker this winter,” Said Nightengale. “ They may not be the high bidder, but they’ll surely keep everyone honest just as they did when they were in the Juan Soto sweepstakes.”

Kyle Tucker goes deep! 💣 It's the first home run Clay Holmes has given up this season. pic.twitter.com/XC4aqp8CR3 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) May 10, 2025

Los Angeles spends like it’s going out of style

The Dodgers, who are no strangers to spending money, have one of the most loaded lineups in the majors. But since his move to the infield, Mookie Betts has left a superstar-sized hole in the Dodgers’ outfield. While Teoscar Hernandez is very good, their other starting outfielders do not match the bravado of the top of their lineup.

The addition of Tucker would transform this lineup into one of the best of all time, if it isn’t already there. It’s no secret that Tucker is going to get a huge contract. The question for the 28-year-old is from whom, and for how much. The Cubs would be considered the favorites as it currently stands, but that can change if they can’t lock him up in-season. Once Tucker hits the open market, all bets are off. It then becomes a bidding war with every other team in baseball.

The Cubs’ ownership group may balk at the astronomical number that Tucker and his agent can get elsewhere, which could result in his departure. Logically, the Cubs should be giving the three-time All-Star a blank check, but they haven’t operated that way under the Ricketts family. For a team as popular as the Cubs, they have lagged behind in the spending department. As an organization, they have yet to hand out a contract worth north of $200 million. The Dodgers, on the other hand, have three such players on their payroll this season alone.

The Cubs’ best bet is to offer him a contract he cannot refuse before free agency starts. They will have to reach beyond their financial comfort zone to do so, however. And if they dont, the Dodgers and their mega-payroll will be sitting waiting to pounce.