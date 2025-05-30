Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey Teases “A New Chapter Awaits”

The Miami Dolphins may soon be parting ways with CB Jalen Ramsey.

Ramsey has sparked yet another hint at his departure from Miami with a statement he made on his X account.

“a new chapter awaits”

While the full statement from Ramsey fell short of a formal goodbye, its tone and timing have led analysts and fans to cement what they have been anticipating for some time.

Ramsey is looking for a new home in the NFL.

Reaction And Speculation

While no official statement has been given by the Miami Dolphins, the language and timing of the post feels telling.

League analysts and fans have had many swirling opinions on the Ramsey situation in Miami.

NFL Network national reporter Ian Rappaport, one of the NFL’s lead news reporters, chimed in with a telling retweet.

Along with NFL reporter Cameron Wolfe, who highlighted the latest on the Ramsey situation.

Wolfe also shined some light on the impending June 1st deadline, which is a substantial piece in the resolve of a cloudy situation.

If the Dolphins were to trade Ramsey after June 1st, the current cap hit of $25 million would drop to $7 million.

In an interview after the Dolphins’ OTA practice, Head Coach Mike McDaniel said there is “no new update” on Jalen Ramsey.

The NFL offseason is approaching a volatile period with OTAs starting, teams preparing for training camp and finalizing their rosters.

If a departure is truly on the immediate horizon, it will give both Ramsey, and the Dolphins, time to adjust accordingly.

Having only been in Miami for two seasons, Jalen Ramsey looks to be departing from the sunshine state in due time.

What Comes Next For Ramsey?

If Jalen Ramsey does move on from the Dolphins, it will mark yet another attempt to find a stable home.

Ramsey will now look to find his fourth NFL team since being drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016.

At 30 years of age, the Dolphins corner is entering the phase of his career where age and durability start to become bigger questions.

While he is still a respected player at the cornerback position, Ramsey’s recent injury history, physical style of play, and situation in Miami could shape how teams view his value.

While speculation about a trade or a post-June 1st release all remain an option, there are still some suitors out there who could make a move.

The Los Angeles Rams could be in play to welcome back Ramsey for a homecoming date.

Having played for the Rams for four seasons from 2019-2022, the former Ram would join a defense that could use a significant boost.

“We certainly haven’t closed the door on that,” said Rams HC Sean McVay when asked about the Ramsey situation.

While a homecoming would be intriguing, it does seem unlikely given what it would cost the Rams to obtain the star cornerback.

However, Rams GM Les Sneed is known for trading draft picks to sign big-name players.

While Ramsey’s departure remains likely, it feels as though the Dolphins’ offseason won’t be able to breath until a decision is made.