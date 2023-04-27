Shashana Rosen, Domantas Sabonis’ Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Domantas Sabonis is married to Shashana Rosen, a model and entrepreneur. The couple got engaged in 2020 and tied the knot in 2021. The Sacramento Kings star and his wife share one son together and Rosen is pregnant with their second child, a daughter.

Here’s what you need to know about Domantas Sabonis’ wife Shashana Rosen:

1. Shashana Rosen Grew Up in a Large Family in Los Angeles & Her Father Worked as a Business Owner in the Fitness Industry

Rosen was born and raised in Los Angeles in a Jewish family and attended a Los Angeles-area Jewish high school called Milken Community High School, according to Forward. Her father, Jimmy Rosen, is the president of Fitness Blowout since 1986, a fitness equipment company.

He also became the owner of a gym called Super Gym Fitness and Sports Academy in 1998, his LinkedIn shows. Rosen’s mother is Tiffany Zwick Rosen.

Rosen grew up in a large family and has five siblings: two brothers named Sage and Shai and three sisters named Shaynee, Sasha and Shaya.

Her family is incredibly artistic and many of the Rosen children are dancers. Her sister Sasha is a photographer and cinematographer and often posts videos of their brother Sage Rosen’s dancing. Sage Rosen is an accomplished dancer who appeared as a pro on “Dancing With the Stars: Juniors.”

The three-time national dance champion was paired with Mackenzie Ziegler, an internet personality also known for appearing on “Dance Moms,” and they were mentored by Gleb Savchenko. They finished second in the competition. Sage Rosen is also a TikTok star with over 4 million followers. In 2016, Rosen posted a video of her youngest sibling appearing on “So You Think You Can Dance” at the age of 13.

The Rosens are really close with Sabonis and he’s often with the family on holidays. Sage Rosen shared some highlights of Thanksgiving weekend in November 2021, which showed Sabonis with the Rosens. The TikTok star also shared a humorous video of himself playing basketball in a 1-on-1 against Sabonis.

2. Shashana Rosen Is a Dancer, Model & Worked as a Laker Girls Dancer When She Was Younger

Rosen is also a dancer and had ties to the NBA even before she met Sabonis as she was a Laker Girls dancer for the Los Angeles Lakers.

She is also the co-founder of The Movement – LA along with her brother Shai Rosen. The Movement – LA is a dance studio for kids that launched in early 2018 and is described on Instagram as “High energy DANCE class for kids.” It states that there are locations in Beverly Hills, Hollywood and Bel-Air and focuses on choreography, conditioning and confidence. She was also involved with the SuperStars Dance Academy.

Rosen was one of the coaches of the dance team at her alma mater along with her brother Shai Rosen. “The Spirit Squad’s goal at Milken is to encourage the community to be involved and present during school games and events,” the Milken Roar reported. “They are a part of the Athletic Department as a varsity sports team, coached by Shashana Rosen ‘11 and Shai Rosen ‘09.”

In addition to her background in dancing, Rosen is also a model who studied at the Elite Fashion Academy in Los Angeles. An article from the academy announced that “EFALA student Shashana Rosen” was featured in the music video for Nickelback’s “In the Afternoon.” She signed with CESD Talent Agency for theatrical and commercial work.

Elite Fashion Academy announced that Rosen became a Laker Girl in August 2011 and in the years following that, the future NBA wife posted a lot of photos of her time as a Laker Girl.

3. Shashana Rosen & Domantas Sabonis Got Engaged in September 2020 & Tied the Knot in August 2021

The couple has kept the details of their relationship fairly private but began posting photos of each other on Instagram in 2019. They met at the Jewish-owned restaurant Catch in Los Angeles, Forward reported.

On September 2, 2020, Sabonis posted about his proposal, writing on Instagram, “I’m the luckiest man in the world.” The couple got married in August 2021 by a Reform rabbi, according to the Jewish News of Northern California. Chromata Films Wedding shared several photos and a summary of the couple’s nuptials in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat on the French Riviera.

“Over the course of three days, the couple filled the air with love, beauty, and unparalleled taste,” the website described. “Despite the scorching heat, they looked remarkably fresh and elegant, leaving a lasting impression on everyone who was present. Needless to say, their guests, families, and friends played a pivotal role in making this wedding unforgettable. They were always ready to have fun, dance, sing, and even jet ski, and for that, the couple will be forever grateful.”

The wedding was planned by Mindy Weiss and took place at the villa Ephrussi, a historic seaside villa. In December 2021, Rosen hinted that they might have had two ceremonies as she posted a photo of the couple and wrote, “So nice I married him twice.”

4. Domantas Sabonis Is in the Process of Converting to Judaism & Is Studying With a Rabbi

Rosen’s Jewish faith is very important to her and she revealed in April 2023 that her husband was in the midst of converting to Judaism. “We really haven’t talked about it [publicly],” she told the Jewish News of Northern California. “He loves [Judaism] and really wants to be a part of it.”

Rosen revealed that her husband was studying with Rabbi Erez Sherman of Sinai Temple in Los Angeles via Zoom. Sherman, host of the sports podcast “Rabbi on the Sidelines,” said his student is very interested and messaged him to ask about lessons. “After [he had] a triple-double against the Houston Rockets, I get a text, like, ‘Hey can we find time to learn?’ I’m like, you’re for real.”

“He’s always asking questions,” he continued. “He keeps kosher, and when he’s in Vilnius, he’s going to the kosher butchers to get chicken.” Rosen said the couple “[Keeps] Passover, we keep Shabbat. We don’t drive, and we do Shabbat dinner every week.”

The mother shared on her Instagram that their son’s full name is Oliver Tiger Sabonis and he also has a Jewish name, Shiloh, Forward reported. She shared that the couple will be raising their children Jewish and teaching them Hebrew.

“That’s something Domas brought up like week 1,” she shared in her Story, according to the publication. “He knew I wasn’t going to take him serious bc of religion. I am a practicing Jew, I have been my whole life, that was not something I was willing to compromise on.”

5. Domantas Sabonis & Shashana Rosen Have a Son Together, Oliver Tiger, Who Was Born in March 2022 & They Are Expecting a Daughter

Sabonis and Rosen have one son together and a daughter on the way. Their firstborn, a boy named Oliver Tiger, was born on March 11, 2022. Afterward, Sabonis told reporters that he was there when his son was born and it was “awesome.”

On March 14, 2023, Sabonis posted photos of his son Tiger’s first birthday party, which was basketball-themed. In the caption, he wrote, “We went balls to the wall for Tigey’s first birthday party! 🏀 (I swear I’m not pushing this on my child, he is just literally obsessed with basketball) 🙃.”

In March 2023, Sabonis shared with The Sacramento Bee that his wife was pregnant with their second child, a girl. “Very excited, very excited,” he shared. “It’s going to be a big summer.” He said his wife was loving it in Sacramento and added, “They’ve welcomed us with open arms since I got traded last year, so it’s nothing but great things.”