Drake Maye Reveals Where Offensive Progress Is At Ahead Of Summer Break

On paper, the New England Patriots do not have the most dynamic offense in the NFL, despite the team having made significant improvements over the past few months to bolster what was arguably the league’s worst passing attack.

Stefon Diggs represents the team’s sole elite pass-catching option, although there remains some capable surrounding talent. And the offensive line still has room for improvement, regardless of the team having added three starters in the offseason and draft.

Drake Maye Happy With The Direction Of The Offense Ahead Of Summer Break

Nevertheless, budding franchise quarterback, Drake Maye, feels good about the team’s offensive firepower heading into the imminent summer break, that commences after the final day of mandatory minicamp on Wednesday.

Drake Maye says he feels like both he and the offense are starting to “catch its stride” at this point in the spring with adjusting to the McDaniels’ offense: “…I’m starting to kind of really find a stride. Kinda bummed out we’re about to leave. But no, it’s fun. Anytime we’re… pic.twitter.com/Rmx3Ux1GZS — Tom Carroll (@yaboiTCfresh) June 9, 2025

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“It’s catching its stride, trying to get as many reps out there as possible. I think you gotta take the meetings…and take it for the next time you run it. It’s all the same concepts in the league but its different wordage, different verbiage.”

“I think it’s been good, I’m starting to kind of really find a stride. Kinda bummed out we’re about to leave. But no, it’s fun. Anytime we’re going against a great defense, they got good players, two great corners. I tell Gonzo [Christian Gonzalez] everyday I’m gonna test him. I’m not gonna not throw at him. Or [Carlton Davis] – two of the best corners and one of the best duos in the league. What an opportunity for us to go out there everyday and throw against those guys.”

What Are The Expectations For The Patriots’ Offense In 2025?

Higher than they were a year ago, to be certain, but probably not sky-high. Or at least, they should not be.

Despite many Patriots fans looking to Maye and the passing game making a big leap this forthcoming season, perhaps they should be more hopeful towards the potential advances in the run game, which could become a far more competitive unit in 2025 after the addition of second round pick TreVeyon Henderson.

Henderson is far more of a well-rounded back than current RB1, Rhamondre Stevenson, who has a decent but limited ability in the passing game catching the ball in the open field.

In fact, Colts general manager, Chris Ballard, noted that the former Ohio State star was the best pass-protecting college running back he had ever seen.

Much of the passing attack will be contingent on both Maye’s offseason individual development as a player and his improving chemistry with his wideouts.

And it seems like both are happening. All fans can do now is wait patiently for training camp to begin in just over a month’s time.