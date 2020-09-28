Drew Brees’ Wife Brittany Gets Heartfelt Instagram Post From Saints QB

Drew Brees took to Instagram to send a heartfelt birthday message to his wife Brittany Brees. The Saints quarterback praised his wife adding that he “love[s] you more with every year that goes by.”

“Happy Birthday to my incredibly beautiful, kind, thoughtful, loving, caring, adventurous and of course sarcastic and hysterically funny wife!” Drew said on Instagram. “I love you more with every year that goes by. Here’s to many more adventures!!”

The couple initially met during their college years at Purdue. During a 2002 interview with ESPN the Magazine, the Saints quarterback admitted to making “a real fool of myself” when he initially met Brittany.

“I made a real fool of myself when I first met her,” Drew explained. “It was when I was a sophomore. It was my 20th birthday and I’d had about 17 shots and put my foot in my mouth. It was a typical football player cheesy line — we’ll leave it at that. It took me six months to get the courage to talk to her again. I finagled my way to get invited to a party that I knew she’d be at.”

Brittany Recently Changed Course on Her Beliefs About Protests Conducted During the National Anthem

It was a challenging offseason for the couple after Drew made comments initially speaking out against protests conducted during the national anthem. Drew later apologized for his remarks, and Brittany also posted a heartfelt message on their foundation’s Instagram page.

“…Somehow as white Americans we feel like that checks the box of doing the right thing,” Brittany explained. “Not until this week did Drew and I realize THAT THIS IS THE PROBLEM. To say ‘I don’t agree with disrespecting the flag ‘.. I now understand was also saying I don’t understand what the problem really is, I don’t understand what you’re fighting for, and I’m not willing to hear you because of our preconceived notion‘s of what that flag means to us. That’s the problem we are not listening, white America is not hearing.”

Drew later distanced himself from his comments about “disrespecting the flag.” The couple has since made a concerted effort to give back to causes that directly impact the Black community. Brittany ended her message by promising that their family would do better at listening to those that they hurt.

“To all of our friends and anyone we hurt …we will do better.. We want to do better, we want to HEAR you, and we will fight for you because thinking we are not part of the problem…is checking the box it means we are are not doing enough,” Brittany added. “It’s our job to educate ourselves. We are sorry 🙏🏻.”

Drew & Brittany Are the Proud Parents of 4 Kids: Rylen, Baylen, Bowen & Callen

Drew and Brittany love being the parents of four children: Rylen, Baylen, Bowen and Callen. He admitted that Brittany does a “pretty significant” amount of work when his duties as an NFL quarterback are in effect.

“It is a team effort,” Drew explained to The New Orleans Advocate. “I rely so much on my wife, Brittany. She is the most wonderful mother and wife I could ever wish or hope for. Obviously my responsibility to my team, both in season and offseason, is pretty significant. A lot of the burden falls on her at times. So the moments when we can all be together are really special.”

READ NEXT: Drew Brees’ Wife Brittany Changes Stance on NFL Players Kneeling