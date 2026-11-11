Ducks Winger to Make Season Debut Against Nashville

The Anaheim Ducks have been surging up the Pacific Division standings. With five straight wins, they sit in third place in the division.

The Ducks have 21 points (10-7-1) in 18 games and their lineup will get a boost for Wednesday’s game.

Troy Terry Returns to Ducks Lineup

The Ducks will face the Nashville Predators on Wednesday, one night after the Predators earned a 3-0 win against the Los Angeles Kings.

Terry, 29, has been a consistently productive scorer for the Ducks, producing 120 goals and 294 points across the past five seasons.

That production is why Terry is such a valuable member of the team, but he has yet to play this season. Terry underwent hip surgery in June to repair a chronic hip impingement.

“I’m just excited to be back with the guys,” Terry said. “It’s been fun watching them, they’ve been scoring goals, that’s for sure. It’s been hard watching, and I’m just excited to mostly just be back with the guys and going through it all.”

Where Does Troy Terry Fit Into the Ducks’ Lineup?

Terry is going to make his return on a line with Tim Washe and Nikita Nesterenko.

Nico Myatovic was sent back to San Diego of the American Hockey League to make room for Terry on the roster.

The Ducks may ease Terry back into action, but he typically logs big minutes for Anaheim.

Over the past five seasons, Terry has averaged 18:43 of ice time per game. That’s the highest among any Ducks forward to appear in at least 100 games over that period.

Ducks Are Flying High

Anaheim’s recent success does make it easier to incorporate Terry into the lineup more gradually.

During their five-game winning streak, the Ducks have home wins against Ottawa and Pittsburgh sandwiched around a sweep of Western Canada, with wins at Vancouver, Edmonton, and Calgary.

Goaltender Laurent Brossoit has picked up four of those victories. He started one NHL game, total, in the previous two seasons.

Winger Cutter Gauthier has led the Anaheim attack with 11 goals and 24 shots on goal in those five games.